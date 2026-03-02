The New York Knicks snapped the 11-game winning streak of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, notching a convincing victory, 114-89.

The Knicks leaned on their strong run in the second quarter, which gave them enough cushion to fend off the Spurs and improve to 39-22, including 23-8 at home.

Despite their impressive win, Josh Hart was not pleased with his performance. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-6 from long range. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

In a video posted by SNY, Hart acknowledged that he has to do better, while also seeking a different approach.

“I ain't made a damn thing, so I've got to do something else. That's all I'm thinking about. For me, it's just trying to be effective. I think the frustrating thing for me, obviously, of being in a slump is that my confidence is coming and going,” said Hart.

“I'm putting in the work, and I gotta make sure I'm playing my game, shooting my shots with confidence, those kinds of things. If you can't hit the side of the barn, you have to do something different.”

The do-it-all wingman is shooting 48.4% from the field, including 38.5% from three-point distance this season.

While he is more known for his intangible contributions, the 30-year-old Hart knows he needs to contribute on offense as well to help ease the load of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hart has been a key piece for the Knicks, and the team cannot afford to see him struggle with his accuracy. He has only shot 12-of-36 in their last three games.