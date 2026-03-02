Anthony Edwards has blossomed to the point of commanding the brunt of any opposing team's attention every time the Minnesota Timberwolves step onto the hardwood. In fact, on Sunday night, Edwards commanded so much respect from the Denver Nuggets that there was a point in the game where he was drawing double teams the second he crossed halfcourt.

In the end, Edwards and the Timberwolves persisted despite the Nuggets' brazen defensive strategy, as they took a 117-108 win on the road. The Timberwolves star did not have the best of nights; he finished with just 21 points on 9-19 shooting from the field, which is rather pedestrian by his standards, but the sheer defensive attention he drew opened up the court so much for his teammates.

It speaks so much to Edwards' progression as a basketball player that he now doesn't care whether or not the opposition wants to get the ball out of his hands — as long as his team is playing winning basketball.

“It might have been last year or the year before last where I was like, ‘Man they're double teaming me. I don't like it.' At this point, it's a sign of respect. Coz they were just double teaming me. They were hitting me from halfcourt. I'm not mad at all because, at the end of the day, my four is better than they three. We're playing four on three,” Edwards said, via Dane Moore of Blue Wire.

Denver was sending a second defender at Anthony Edwards when he crossed court in today's game. Asked Ant, who used to be really frustrated by that look, about playing through that type of aggressive coverage. "I'm not mad at all because, at the end of the day, my 4 is better… https://t.co/lF58jWRhFL pic.twitter.com/YUgr93fu53 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Anthony Edwards continues superstar ascent for Timberwolves

Five other scorers crossed the double-digit mark for the Timberwolves, and it was a balanced effort that powered this incredible victory over another contending peer in the Nuggets. Edwards has become so dangerous as a scorer that the Nuggets were willing to live with everybody else beating them — which Minnesota did.

The Timberwolves have made a living out of rising to the occasion, but they have had their fair share of troubles dealing with inferior teams. They will be put to the test on Tuesday, when they take on the floundering Memphis Grizzlies.