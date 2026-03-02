Kawhi Leonard achieved an impressive feat in franchise history following his performance in the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Leonard is going through the 15th season of his NBA career, his seventh with the Clippers. Despite having injuries impact his time with the franchise, he continues to shine as one of the best veteran stars in the league when he is healthy.

His latest game against New Orleans was another example of his elite skillset. In 29 minutes of action, Leonard finished with a stat line of 23 points, five assists, three rebounds, and one steal. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Leonard keeps his 20-point streak alive as a result, pulling it off for the 37th straight game. As a result, he made franchise history as he joined Bob McAdoo in the statistic, per reporter Tomer Azarly.

“Kawhi Leonard has extended his streak of 20+ point games to 37 straight. It's the 3rd longest streak in franchise history. Kawhi joins Bob McAdoo as the only players in franchise history to score 20 points in 37 straight games,” Azarly wrote.

How Kawhi Leonard, Clippers played against Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard continues to be impressive, leading the Clippers to a convincing 137-117 blowout win over the Pelicans.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Leonard. Jordan Miller delivered a strong performance with 19 points, eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds. He shot 5-of-6 overall, including 1-of-1 from downtown, and 8-of-11 from the charity stripe. Derrick Jones Jr. came next with 17 points and two rebounds, Brook Lopez had 16 points and seven rebounds, while John Collins provided 15 points and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 28-31 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Warriors as tip-off will take place on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET.