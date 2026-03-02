Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics had a gutted roster compared to years past. In addition to having Jayson Tatum on the mend with a ruptured Achilles, the Celtics lost three valuable contributors of their title-winning roster in Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford. They also lost Luke Kornet in free agency. This depleted their frontcourt — thrusting Neemias Queta into action as the unquestioned starter at the five in Beantown.

Queta showed in flashes last year that he had a place in the rotation. But to start games for a team with contending aspirations in the Celtics? That left plenty of questions to be answered, especially when Queta, in the past, has struggled to control the boards.

But all of the rebounding concerns with Queta are now nothing but a thing of the past. He was a monster on Sunday night, recording his best game as a pro by scoring 27 points and hauling in 17 rebounds in a 114-98 win over the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers. And funnily enough, Queta revealed after the game that he had been in touch with 76ers big man Andre Drummond on how to be a better rebounder.

“Big fellas, pretty similar games. I used to watch a lot of him [in Detroit]. Every time I can get somebody's advice on how I can get better, I'm just trying to do that so I can improve. And he's been always on my side on that type of stuff…I appreciate him for that. That’s my guy,” Queta said, via ClutchPoints Celtics beat reporter Daniel Donabedian.

Neemias Queta on how he’s reached out to Andre Drummond for rebounding advice: “Big fellas…(we have) pretty similar games.” “He’s always been on my side.” pic.twitter.com/omu5rd6Q4o — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 2, 2026

Neemias Queta remains Celtics' first choice center

Despite the acquisition of Nikola Vucevic, Queta has remained the first-choice center for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, and for good reason. He covers so much ground, both from a lateral and vertical point of view, and his athleticism allows him to be a much better defender than Vucevic, especially at this point of their careers.

Queta being under contract for one more year at $2.7 million is such a downright steal for the Celtics.