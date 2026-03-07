The Carolina Panthers are heading into this offseason like a team that actually understands the assignment. 2025 wasn’t the finish line; it was a proof of concept. Carolina has already started clearing the deck for a more aggressive defensive rebuild, with Joseph Person reporting that veteran DT A’Shawn Robinson has been given the green light to seek a trade.

It’s a move that could dump about $10.5 million back into the cap space bucket, signaling a clear shift toward a younger, more athletic front under Ejiro Evero. The broader message is that Carolina wants the flexibility to reshape the defense from the ground up, with linebacker, pass rush, and nickel help sitting at the top of the priority list.

At the same time, the Panthers made a quieter but meaningful move on offense by placing exclusive rights tenders on wide receivers Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne. Keeping those two in the building for 2026 is a smart play. Coker, in particular, flashed real value during the late-season playoff push, proving he can be a reliable chain-mover for Bryce Young.

It shows the front office is carefully tending to the homegrown floor they finally managed to build last year.

That is what makes Carolina’s post-Combine mock draft picture so interesting. This is no longer a team drafting from a place of pure desperation, and after winning the NFC South at 8-9 and making the Rams sweat in the postseason, the Panthers have to decide: is the next push about surrounding Bryce Young with elite insurance, or making sure the defense stops living on hope and effort?

Picking at 19 puts them in a spot where the board can steer them toward pure value instead of forcing a reach. After Indianapolis, the mock consensus has started to sort itself into three clear directions: an explosive edge, a versatile line stabilizer, or a massive, high-ceiling tackle.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean sends Auburn edge Keldric Faulk to Carolina at No. 19, and this is the kind of projection that tells you what scouts are chasing versus what fans are seeing on the box score. Faulk isn’t the most polished, 12-sack-per-season pass rusher who gives you immediate certainty.

He is the 6-foot-6, 285-pound “freak” with long arms and a motor that doesn't stop. At the Combine, he confirmed the athletic traits that make coaches think they can mold him into a dominant three-down defender.

Why does this gamble make sense now? Because the Panthers are in a much better place to take a swing than they were a year ago.

If this were still a roster with zero stability, a traits-based bet at the edge would feel irresponsible, and it doesn't feel that way anymore. Carolina already has a foundation on offense, and they’ve spent recent draft capital on the defensive front.

The scheme fit here is also perfect for Evero’s defense. Carolina needs a player who can threaten tackles with sheer length and force quarterbacks to bail without the defense needing to dial up a heavy blitz volume every third down.

Right now, Faulk’s production hasn’t quite matched his physical tools, but that’s exactly why he’s available at 19.

If the Panthers trust their defensive coaching to turn those traits into consistent pressure, Faulk could be the X-factor that takes this defense from average to feared.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Jordan Reid goes in a different direction, giving the Panthers Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano. Of all the names in this cycle, this is arguably the most practical, and Reid notes that the Combine buzz pointed toward Carolina potentially addressing the pass rush through free agency, which would open the door for a premium O-line pick.

This is especially urgent after Ikem Ekwonu’s playoff knee injury complicated the short-term picture at left tackle.

The real draw here is that Fano can legitimately play all five spots up front. Fano gives them a safety net for both tackle spots while allowing them to move pieces around to find the “best five” starters.

This pick also respects the current identity of the team. Bryce Young took a massive step forward in 2025 because the offense became functional enough to stop losing games on its own.

When that happens, the smartest move is often the “boring” one. It’s not always another flashy receiver, but sometimes it’s making sure the quarterback doesn’t get dragged backward by unstable protection. Fano would be that insurance policy because he’s not a pick meant to sell jerseys, but he wants to make the offense less fragile.

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson’s post-Combine mock also leans toward the offensive line, but with a completely different archetype. He sends Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor to Carolina, framing it around the same concerns regarding Ekwonu’s recovery.

However, Proctor is the opposite of a “utility” pick. He is a massive, physically imposing specimen, the kind of tackle that simply erases defenders when he’s locked in.

Proctor’s draft stock has been a roller coaster, but his performance at the Combine showed a player who has worked on his conditioning and footwork.

If Carolina drafts him, it’s because they believe the line still lacks a truly overwhelming physical presence. He’s the type of traits bet that Dan Morgan seems to value: guys who play with a certain edge and violence.

This is where the Panthers' progress in 2025 really changes the draft math. A year ago, a pick like Proctor might have felt like a luxury because the team had too many screaming needs.

Now, it feels like a calculated investment, and once you have evidence that your quarterback is the real deal, investing heavily in the “big men” in front of him stops being conservative and starts being elite roster management.

How does it work now for the Panthers?

There is risk with Proctor, specifically regarding consistency, but at pick 19, the upside of a franchise-caliber tackle is almost impossible to ignore.

The most interesting thing about the Panthers' post-Combine roundup is that even though the names are different, the underlying logic is consistent. Whether it’s Faulk, Fano, or Proctor, the focus is on the trenches.

The team has graduated from the stage where they have to draft a quick fix because they are now in the business of building a sustainable contender.

My read on the situation is that while an edge rusher like Faulk provides the “juice” the fan base is craving, the tackle projections (Fano and Proctor) tell the more realistic story of how the Panthers intend to win.

If you can secure the line and protect Bryce Young’s blind side for the next five years, you’ve won the draft before the season even starts.

The Panthers can obviously still be aggressive in the free agency market for linebackers and secondary help, including using the 19th pick on a foundational piece of the offensive or defensive line, which is the move of a team that finally has its house in order.

They want to define the next era of Panthers football in the best way.