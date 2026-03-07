Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies may have had the most clutch play we'll see in the World Baseball Classic this year. After hitting an amazing walk-off home run to help the Netherlands defeat Nicaragua 4-3, MLB fans everywhere couldn't help but share their excited reactions.

In the bottom of the ninth with two outs and two guys on base, the 29-year-old infielder went yard to lift the Netherlands from being down two to winning the game by one point. Albies recorded the home run on the first pitch of the at-bat, as he sent the ball to right-center field.

OZZIE ALBIES! A #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC WALK-OFF HOMER FOR TEAM NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/T2HRyL233M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

It was the type of play baseball fans and players alike dream about. Especially on the world stage. Numerous individuals hopped on social media to share their reactions to the big play. However, a lot of sports fans roasted the announcer for not realizing it was a walk-off home run from Ozzie Albies.

down to the last out and just clutched pic.twitter.com/DEYhcaNeh8 — ﾒ𝟶🤍⸆⸉ 🛖 (@justswayyXO) March 7, 2026

“Ozzie. I love him,” said one sports fan.

This user claimed, “Broadcast guy had no clue it was a walk-off at first.”

“Fire the announcer on the spot, wtf is that?” asked another individual.

Article Continues Below

ON THE LAST OUT THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF pic.twitter.com/PqI813gjsw — BijanFC (@BijanFc7) March 7, 2026

A Braves fan proclaimed, “HE IS SO BACK LFG.”

“Awesome swing. Awful call from that announcer. ‘Takes the lead?' The game is over,” another person stated.

One sports fan simply said, “BANGGG.”

Ozzie Albies has the opportunity to represent the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic because he is a native of Willemstad, Curaçao. Caraçao is considered a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This allows individuals from that country to play for the Netherlands in the WBC.

Once the tournament ends, Albies will return to MLB and play for the Braves in the 2026 season. He'll be playing the 10th season of his career. Albies is coming off a 2025 campaign where he finished with a .240 batting average and .306 OBP while recording 145 hits, 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.