Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen missed practice for the second straight day due to a right knee injury, and, unsurprisingly, he has been ruled out for Sunday's matinee clash with the Boston Celtics as a result.

“He's still got a little soreness,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said on Saturday. “We'll get the feedback from today and see where he is. But, like I said [Friday], not concerned about long-term.”

Allen did do some individual drills after practice, which Atkinson described as more of a shootaround than live ball. Cleveland's center was getting in some light work around the basket, polishing his jump hooks with each hand with player development assistant Kosta Koufos.

He suffered the injury this past Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. While jumping to pull down a rebound in the early moments of the second half, Allen collided with an opponent's knee as he landed. Allen was ruled out midway through the third quarter and didn't finish the game.

He was held out of practice on Friday and did not participate in team activities on Saturday.

Will the Cavs have Donovan Mitchell vs. the Celtics?

It looks like Cleveland could have Donovan Mitchell back for its matchup with Boston. He is listed as probable with a right groin strain, which has kept him out of action for the last four games. Dean Wade is also listed as probable despite a nagging right ankle sprain. Jaylon Tyson's status is in question because of a neck strain.

In other news, Max Strus is inching closer to a return, but it won't be Sunday, as he's been ruled out. Cavs rookie Tyrese Proctor will also miss the game with a right quadriceps strain. Riley Minix and newcomer Olivier Sarr are out, too, due to two-way contract duties with the Charge.

James Harden and Keon Ellis will be available for Cleveland, each playing through a broken finger.