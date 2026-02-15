American skier Lindsey Vonn is expected to return to the United States for additional surgeries after suffering a complex tibia fracture in her left leg during a crash in the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games, according to U.S. ski officials.

Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, told The Associated Press that Vonn underwent multiple surgeries in Italy following the incident and will travel back to the U.S. for further procedures.

“We're working through all of that at the moment,” Goldschmidt said, as reported by Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press. “We've got a great team around helping her, and she'll go back to the U.S. for further surgeries.”

Vonn, 41, crashed 13 seconds into her run after getting hooked on a gate, resulting in a spinning fall that sent her down the course. She had entered the race attempting a comeback with a torn ACL in her left knee and a partial titanium replacement in her right knee.

“The impact, the silence, everyone was just in shock. And you could tell it was a really nasty injury,” Goldschmidt said. “There's a lot of danger in doing all sorts of Alpine sports, but it gives more of an appreciation for how superhuman these athletes are.”

Goldschmidt added that Vonn is in stable condition: “She's not in pain. She's in a stable condition.”

In a post on Instagram, Vonn wrote, “When I think back on my crash, I didn't stand in the starting gate unaware of the potential consequences. I knew what I was doing. I chose to take a risk … That's the gamble of chasing your dreams, you might fall but if you don't try you'll never know.”