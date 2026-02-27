Fans who have tickets for WWE WrestleMania 42 will have to keep note of the start time, which has recently been slightly changed.

WWE's website for the event states that it is starting at 2:30 pm local time (PST), which is an hour and a half earlier than originally slated.

However, this doesn't mean that the broadcast time has moved up. WWE still has the broadcast start time as 4 pm PST/7 pm EST.

Those watching from home will have to just continue monitoring the situation. It's possible that the start time change only applies to ticket holders and those attending the shows.

So, when does WWE WrestleMania 42 start?

As of now, WrestleMania 42 still begins at 7 pm EST for those watching at home. Ticket holders will want to get there an hour and a half earlier.

Article Continues Below

Perhaps WWE changed the start time to get attendees in their seats sooner. There will be thousands of people at Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row, and it's understandable that the company would like the seats filled by the time the broadcast starts.

There has been a lot of talk about WrestleMania 42 ticket sales. Recent reports suggest the company is not happy about the amount of tickets sold.

Currently, there are a few matches announced for the WrestleMania 42 card. CM Punk and Roman Reigns will face for the World Heavyweight Championship, presumably in the Night 2 main event.

The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, is set to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. Drew McIntyre will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, Women's Champion Jade Cargill will defend the title against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Lastly, Brock Lesnar is hosting an open challenge. He does not have a feud set up heading into the Showcase of the Immortals. So, fans will have to wait and see who ends up answering the call.