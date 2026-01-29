The New York Rangers' handling of Artemi Panarin has made it increasingly clear that a major decision is imminent as the Olympic break and trade deadline approach. Panarin was held out of the lineup for roster management reasons in Wednesday's 5–2 loss to the New York Islanders and is not expected to play again before the Olympic roster freeze begins on February 4. The Rangers have three games remaining before that freeze, but the organization has opted to protect what is widely considered their most valuable trade asset.

Panarin is in the final year of a seven-year contract worth approximately $81–81.5 million, carrying an average annual value of about $11.6 million and a full no-movement clause. That clause gives the 34-year-old winger complete control over any potential destination. Panarin has made it clear that he wants a contract extension agreed to before he waives his clause and approves any trade, according to TSN and NHL insider Chris Johnston. If that condition is not met, he could remain with New York through the end of the season and enter free agency on July 1.

In 52 games this season so far, he leads the Rangers in scoring with 57 points, consisting of 19 goals and 38 assists, despite carrying a career-low minus-16 rating. Since joining New York as a free agent ahead of the 2019–20 season, he has led the team in scoring every year. Panarin has amassed 607 points (205 goals, 402 assists) in 482 games with the Rangers and has reached at least 80 points in five different seasons, including four above 90. He also helped guide the franchise to the Eastern Conference Final twice.

Article Continues Below

Behind the scenes, the direction of the organization has already been outlined. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury informed Panarin in a private meeting that the team does not plan to re-sign him and intends to trade him as part of a broader retooling effort. Drury later reiterated that message publicly in a letter addressed to fans. Holding Panarin out before the break minimizes injury risk and preserves his trade value, especially given the leverage his no-movement clause already provides.

Multiple teams have been linked to Panarin, though financial realities complicate matters. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche have been mentioned as potential fits. Carolina's combination of available cap space, draft resources, and recent history of pursuing high-caliber offensive talent makes it a logical landing spot. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings have ample projected cap flexibility, and the impending retirement of Anze Kopitar creates a clear need for a top-line forward. The Detroit Red Wings have also been cited as a possibility given its cap space and playoff push, and the Vegas Golden Knights continue to be mentioned whenever high-profile players become available. The Washington Capitals have been floated as a more speculative option, with substantial projected cap space but several internal roster decisions still unresolved.

With the Olympics coming up and the March 6 trade deadline on the horizon, Panarin's need for an extension is the big sticking point. It could limit the Rangers' options, but wherever he lands, it'll be on his terms.