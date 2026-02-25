Vincent Trocheck has returned to the New York Rangers a hero after helping Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan — but he might not be long for the Big Apple.

With general manager Chris Drury commiting to a retool, and Artemi Panarin already shipped to the Los Angeles Kings, the 32-year-old could be the next player getting a change of scenery.

As RG Media's James Murphy reported earlier this week, league sources believe Trocheck will be moved if he is willing to waive his 12-team no-trade clause between now and the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

And the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings are considered the most likely landing spots for the veteran forward.

“The Minnesota Wild still appear to be a frontrunner for New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, but the Detroit Red Wings will likely be in the mix as well,” Murphy wrote on Monday.

Trocheck was selected to Team USA by Wild GM Bill Guerin, and it's no secret that Minnesota is looking to upgrade down the middle. He would be an excellent addition to a roster that is full of star power, and even better after the acquisition of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The hockey insider continued: “While the Wild may appear to be the frontrunners for Trocheck if he is traded, all sources mentioned have confirmed to RG that the Detroit Red Wings could also be in the mix to acquire the new gold medal winner. The Red Wings would make a perfect trade match for New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury after he informed the Rangers faithful that they are in another reset.”

For the Red Wings, they could slot Trocheck in behind Dylan Larkin at 2C, which would also allow JT Compher and Andrew Copp to move down the lineup. It's already been reported that the Wings are looking to upgrade their blue line, but a Trocheck addition would certainly make sense in Michigan.

Rangers' Vincent Trocheck could be traded well before deadline

An NHL source told Murphy earlier this week that, if Trocheck is willing to explore a change of scenery, he could be traded long before next Friday.

“If he’s willing to waive to one of the group of teams that’s been calling Drury on him, I’d say he’s dealt next weekend,” a source told Murphy shortly before USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in a thrilling gold medal game.

Trocheck should be an attractive piece for many contenders, and not just because he's managed 36 points in 43 games in 2025-26. He also has three years remaining on a contract that pays him a very reasonable $5.625 million AAV.

“From what I was told, I think both sides know this is real and are willing to work with each other if it makes sense,” another NHL source told Murphy.

Both the Wild and Red Wings have legitimate aspirations to bring a Stanley Cup to their respective cities this spring, and it'll be interesting to see if Trocheck will join one of those franchises sometime in the next nine days.