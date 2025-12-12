After playing a key role for the Toronto Blue Jays en route to the World Series, starting pitcher Max Scherzer is now a free agent. Any team aiming for a playoff berth in 2026 could be in the mix to potentially sign him. On Friday, MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal sparked rumors after naming the San Francisco Giants as a possible landing spot.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Rosenthal claims he believes the Giants will sign the 41-year-old pitcher this offseason. Largely because the popular MLB Insider says that the organization does not plan on spending big money on a starting pitcher. So, that leaves the door open for San Francisco to pursue Scherzer.

“Why [the Giants] wouldn't continue spending on the pitching is a little curious to me,” said Rosenthal. “I expect that they're gonna sign Max Scherzer. Max Scherzer loves Tony Vitello, he was his pitching coach at Missouri.”

"I'm not sure which way they're going exactly."@Ken_Rosenthal expects the Giants to sign Max Scherzer, but questions why they won't spend big beyond just him. pic.twitter.com/1MQF9LfHeM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 12, 2025

Although Rosenthal names Scherzer as a possible option for the Giants, he does seem overall confused with the organization not spending the money on one of the top free agent pitchers. The possibility of adding the three-time Cy Young Award winner to the pitching rotation is exciting. However, it appears to be more of a supplemental move rather than a true improvement for the team, according to Rosenthal.

Max Scherzer had a bit of a rocky regular season despite playing decently well in the playoffs. The 18-year veteran ended the 2025 campaign with a 5.19 ERA (career-worst) and 1.294 WHIP while recording 82 strikeouts through 85.0 innings pitched.