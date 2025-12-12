Manny Machado’s intention to play in the World Baseball Classic immediately energized Dominican Republic baseball and sent ripples across the league. The announcement reopened conversations about which stars could follow him onto the 2026 stage. Guardians star Jose Ramirez, as noted by baseball reporter Shawn Spradling, has already expressed his plan to suit up after missing the 2023 tournament due to injury rehab, adding another defining chapter to the J-Rams' legacy and keeping the Guardians firmly in the spotlight.

The timing lands heavy in Cleveland. The Guardians rode grit and swagger to another division crown, only to exit early in the Wild Card round. The finish felt proud yet unfinished. Ramirez mirrored that tension all season. He delivered elite production again and finished top three in the AL MVP race. Again. Four top-three finishes. Zero trophies. Since 1931, no player has carried that mix of sustained dominance and near-misses quite like him.

Night after night, the Guardians felt his pull. Ramirez sparked rallies when innings stalled. He steadied the dugout when pressure climbed. His 2025 stat line spoke cleanly: .283/.360/.503, 30 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases. Loud impact. Quiet authority. The kind that defines a Guardians cornerstone without demanding the spotlight.

Article Continues Below

What the World Baseball Classic means for the Guardians star

That authority now points toward a global stage. The Dominican Republic roster shaping up for the World Baseball Classic looks stacked at every turn. The Guardians star could share the infield with Machado, Elly De La Cruz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, and more. The outfield could feature Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodriguez. Albert Pujols is set to manage the group. Under those lights, the stakes rise fast.

Awards still shape legacies. They always have. But baseball also remembers moments that stretch beyond ballots. Big games. National colors. Pressure that feels different. If Jose Ramirez finally steps onto the World Baseball Classic stage at full strength, could that stage deliver the defining moment his Guardians career still feels destined to claim?