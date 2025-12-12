Fresh off their headline-grabbing acquisition of Edwin Diaz, the Los Angeles Dodgers pivoted to a quieter but no less intentional move as MLB Free Agency continues, claiming Michael Siani off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and adding another layer of depth during the offseason. The noise faded. The margins took over. The Dodgers kept building where championships often hide: defense, speed, and flexibility, while the spotlight chased bigger names elsewhere. These moves don’t trend. They endure. Sometimes more than the loud ones.

Siani, 26, arrives as a glove-first center fielder with range that instantly shows on tape. Defense travels. The Dodgers know that. He has appeared in parts of four big league seasons, though 2024 marked his first extended run. That year, the left-handed hitter posted a .228/.285/.285 slash line with two home runs and 20 stolen bases across 124 games. The bat stayed light. The legs stayed active. Under the stadium lights, his glove consistently saved runs.

Why the Dodgers see value in Siani

Last season was uneven. Michael Siani made just 19 major league appearances and spent most of the year at Triple-A Memphis. There, he slashed .209/.307/.329 over 430 plate appearances. The swing never fully stabilized. The speed still played. He stole 28 bases and continued to earn praise for elite outfield defense, closing gaps and taking smart routes with confidence.

That profile explains the claim. The Dodgers prioritize late-inning control, defensive security, and roster adaptability. Siani brings all three. He also has one minor league option remaining, giving Los Angeles room to maneuver as camp battles unfold and injuries test depth. That flexibility is currency during the Dodgers' offseason.

This move doesn’t close the book on the roster. It adds another page. The Dodgers continue to layer options, trusting its development system and betting that run prevention and speed can quietly swing games. If Siani finds even modest offensive growth, the return could stretch far beyond a waiver claim from the Braves.

During MLB Free Agency, can defense and speed carve out an October role?