The Edmonton Oilers are preparing to return to action following the 2026 Winter Olympics. Team USA brought home the gold on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the NHL's Olympic break and its trade freeze. With only days remaining before the league resumes action, trade discussions are picking up across the league.

The Oilers are certain to make some moves before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6th. Edmonton is in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup in 2026. However, they may also subtract from their roster. The team is reportedly expected to trade veteran winger Andrew Mangiapane before the deadline, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“As (the Oilers) navigate the trade waters, I’m told they remain in talks with a few teams regarding Andrew Mangiapane. Expectation is he will be moved by the trade deadline, which is now less than 10 days and 20 hours away,” Pagnotta wrote on social media on Monday night.

Article Continues Below

Mangiapane joined the Oilers last summer in NHL Free Agency. He had a solid season with the Washington Capitals in 2024-25. However, he didn't do enough to stick around in the American national capital. With the Oilers, he hoped to regain his goal-scoring form.

Unfortunately, this has not worked out. Mangiapane has just six goals and 12 points through 49 games this year. These totals are well below his career averages. A change of scenery could certainly be on the cards.

What the Oilers do over the next 10 days remains to be seen. However, it appears Mangiapane's tenure in Alberta won't last the season. Fans should continue to monitor this situation as the NHL Trade Deadline continues to draw near.