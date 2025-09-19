The NHL offseason is over, as training camps open across the league this week. The summer ended with a bombshell report out of Minnesota regarding a superstar's contract. Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million deal, which would be the richest in league history. He spoke with NHL.com's Jessi Pierce about his contract negotiations as the season begins.

“You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this,” Kaprizov said Thursday. “We have a lot of time [to sign]. It's just 2025, and it's one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus, and win some games and go into [the Stanley Cup] Playoffs and win there. Just focus on this now.”

“It's my job to just focus on hockey and the camp right now,” The Wild's superstar continued. “I just want to be practicing. We have a lot of time. Just want to practice and get ready for the season.”

The Wild should be doing everything in their power to keep Kaprizov for the rest of his career. They have already locked in many of the secondary pieces, including Matt Boldy and Brock Faber. Now, it is time for the face of the franchise to get signed, but it has been harder than maybe they anticipated. Kaprizov says his focus still remains on the ice.

“My agent (Paul Theofanous) talks with [Wild GM Bill Guerin] and the team. It's not my job right now. I just want to be focused and be ready for the season and keep playing, and that's it.”

The Wild made the postseason last year, even though Kaprizov missed half the season with an injury. His MVP-caliber numbers could have led to a Hart Trophy last year without the injuries. Can he re-find that form in his contract year?