Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has set countless records in his 23 years in the NBA. On Sunday against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center, James added another notable feat.

Well, sort of.

In a span of 0.2 seconds, James was fouled twice by the Suns. That must be some sort of milestone, right?

“Dillon Brooks picks up his fourth foul with 0.9 left in the second quarter, hitting LeBron James on a layup attempt. James made the first (free throw), missed the second, and was fouled by Devin Booker with 0.7 left while shooting off his own offensive rebound,” reporter ESPN's Dave McMenamin on X.

Is there anything James couldn't do? He can even get fouled twice in a fraction of a second!

Article Continues Below

The 40-year-old forward is third in the all-time list for most free throws attempts, trailing only NBA legends Karl Malone and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back after suffering a tough defeat against the San Antonio Spurs, 132-119, in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Still, they are on the right track, as they have won nine of their last 12 outings.

One of those defeats, however, was dealt by the Suns. Los Angeles bowed to Phoenix at Crypto.com Arena, 125-108, early this month, with Brooks going off for 33 points. It ended the Lakers' seven-game winning streak.

As of writing, the Suns are leading by a slim margin against the Lakers in the third quarter. James has 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting, two rebounds, and two assists. He also has a game-high six turnovers.