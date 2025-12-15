The Buffalo Bills rallied from a 21-point deficit on Sunday to defeat the New England Patriots 35-31 at Gillette Stadium. The win was historic, setting a record for the largest comeback ever by a visiting team at the venue (h/t The Athletic's Dianna Russini).

Early on, Buffalo was on the ropes, down 21-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 by halftime. New England outgained the Bills 285-75 in the first half and rushed for 177 yards compared to Buffalo’s 53. Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye rushed for two touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson ripped off scoring runs of 52 and 65 yards. Henderson finished with 148 rushing yards on 14 carries, as New England scored on four of its first five possessions.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills stuck back right after halftime. Buffalo opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive set up by a strong kickoff return from Ray Davis and a 20-yard Allen scramble that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills followed up with a 70-yard drive, concluding with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back James Cook, closing the gap to three.

The dynamic of the game completely shifted when cornerback Tre’Davious White intercepted Maye on fourth-and-long, giving Buffalo a short field. Allen made the most of the opportunity, advancing the drive with a 37-yard completion before finding Knox for a 14-yard touchdown that gave the Bills their first lead at 27-24. Knox’s second score of the game was the 25th touchdown catch of his career, tying the franchise record for a Buffalo tight end.

Article Continues Below

New England reclaimed the lead in a hurry just 14 seconds later with Henderson’s 65-yard touchdown run, only for the Bills to respond again shortly after. Cook barreled in for an 11-yard touchdown, completing Buffalo's fifth consecutive touchdown drive and putting Buffalo ahead 35-31 with 6:48 remaining.

The Bills’ defense closed the game after struggling early. Linebacker Matt Milano recorded two second-half sacks, and defensive end Joey Bosa deflected a pivotal fourth-down pass with 2:43 left, ending the Patriots’ final scoring threat. Buffalo then ran out the clock.

Allen went 19-of-28 for 193 yards and three touchdown passes, with Cook gaining 107 rushing yards on 22 carries, along with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

The win moved the Bills to 10-4, securing their seventh straight 10-win season and preventing New England (11-3) from clinching the AFC East. This was Buffalo's third double-digit rally of the year, keeping their hopes for a sixth consecutive division title alive. Next, the Bills will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday.