One of the major revelations for the Atlanta Hawks this season has been the ascent to stardom for Jalen Johnson. The former first round draft pick has putting up career numbers as the Hawks continue to fight for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks got back into the win column on Sunday after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-117, and in the process, Jalen Johnson reached a rare feat in NBA history that has only ever been done by former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson in 1981, as per Polymarket Hoops.

The feat that Johnson accomplished was becoming the youngest player since Magic Johnson to record four consecutive triple doubles. In the win against the 76ers, Johnson finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists while also recording one steal and one blocked shot in 35 minutes.

Coming into the 2025-26 season, Johnson had only recorded two triple-doubles in four seasons. Johnson has six triple-doubles this season alone, with five of them coming this month.

Before Sunday’s game against the 76ers, Johnson had appeared in 23 games for the Hawks, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He had been averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His rebounds, assists, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage are also career-highs.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson is now in his fifth season in the league. Johnson had his 2024-25 season cut short due to a shoulder injury, but he’s been able to make a strong recovery.