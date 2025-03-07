The Boston Bruins are reportedly likely to trade Brad Marchand before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. That trade has yet to materialize, and there remains no guarantee this will happen. However, the Bruins have made a late night trade involving forward Justin Brazeau and the Minnesota Wild.

Brazeau is heading to Minnesota in a trade, as reported by Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. The Bruins are reportedly receiving two players as part of this return. The Wild are trading Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko for Brazeau, according to Seravalli.

Brazeau joins a Wild team looking to remain in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. At one point, the Wild appeared as if they were Stanley Cup contenders. However, an injury to superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov helped derail Minnesota's season. At this time, Minnesota sits in third place in the Central Division on 76 points.

The Bruins, meanwhile, had expectations of contending for the Stanley Cup in 2024-25. However, none of this has come to pass. The Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery to try and spark the team. Unfortunately, the coaching change has not helped Boston climb the standings in the East.

Justin Brazeau, 27, is in the midst of his first full NHL season. The former North Bay Battalion star has had a solid season for Boston. He has 10 goals and 20 points through 57 games this season. Brazeau did not play for the Bruins on Thursday night when they faced the Carolina Hurricanes.

Khusnutdinov is a former second-round pick of the Wild from the 2020 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old Russian is a natural center who reached the NHL in 2023-24. However, he has been rather uninspiring to begin his career. He has just three goals and 12 points in 82 career games to this point.

Lauko, meanwhile, is a former Bruins forward. In fact, Boston drafted the Czechian forward in the 2018 NHL Draft. Lauko was in the midst of his first season in Minnesota after joining the team in free agency. He ends his Wild tenure with three goals and six points in 38 games.

The Bruins are still pondering their options with Brad Marchand, among others. However, they got ahead of some business on Thursday night with the Brazeau trade. It will be interesting to see how this deal affects both teams down the line.