The Minnesota Wild were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota put in a respectable effort despite heading into the series as the underdog. And this certainly gives them confidence going forward. For now, though, the Wild turn to the offseason and the potential trades and signings inherent with the NHL summer.

Minnesota will operate under different circumstances, however. The Wild had nearly $15 million in dead cap space on the books over the last few seasons. But this money will not be a hindrance this summer. This dead cap space comes off the books on July 1 when the NHL's new league year begins.

The Wild have a chance to significantly improve its roster. This could certainly take shape in NHL Free Agency. However, massive free agent contracts are what caused Minnesota to eat outlandish dead cap space in the first place. There is always the trade market, though, so let's take a look at three trade targets for the Wild after their loss to the Golden Knights.

Sabres' Alex Tuch could return to Wild

In 2014, the Wild made Alex Tuch the 18th overall pick in the NHL Draft. At the time, the American winger seemed destined to be a major part of Minnesota's future. However, he only played six games for the team before being traded to the Golden Knights in 2017.

Tuch emerged as a promising middle-six scorer over the course of four years with Vegas. He helped the team make the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in their first season, as well. He scored six goals and 10 points in 20 playoff games that year.

However, the Golden Knights had their eyes on a larger prize. And as a result, they traded him to the Buffalo Sabres as part of a package for Jack Eichel. In Buffalo, Tuch has become an even more effective player, establishing himself as a top-six offensive option.

The Wild could certainly use more offensive punch in their top-six. They generally need as many top-six options as they can get, to be fair. Minnesota could bring Tuch back to the State of Hockey and pair him with their Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy at the top of the lineup.

Devils' Dawson Mercer is an interesting fit

The Wild could use depth all around the ice. One position of note is their center depth. Kaprizov is one of the best players in the NHL. However, he has struggled with injury at times over these last few seasons. When this happens, it exposes how little depth they have down the middle.

Minnesota could take a flyer on a young player who might need a change of scenery. Dawson Mercer seemed to have a breakout season in 2022-23 when he scored 56 points. However, he has failed to reach these heights in the years since. This in spite of him receiving slightly more time on ice in each of the last two seasons than he did in 2022-23.

Mercer is 23 years old, giving him time to find his game still. New Jersey is trying to win a Stanley Cup, though, so they may not be as patient. The Wild are looking to contend, as well. But they may be more willing to develop Mercer and give him a chance to recapture his earlier form.

Flyers' Noah Cates is a depth option

The Flyers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. They collapsed at the end of the 2023-24 campaign despite holding a Metropolitan Division playoff spot through most of the season. The Flyers made some roster changes during the season, including trading Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames.

The Flyers need a top-line center, and may be willing to trade roster pieces to get it. However, there are also centers on this roster who might not make it to the 2024-25 season. Noah Cates is one such player. The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer.

Cates can provide some offense in the middle-six. However, his value is in his fantastic defensive game. Cates has shown the ability to work as a third-line, shutdown center. The Wild thought they had this in Yakov Trenin, their lone free agent signing from last summer. Trenin struggled mightily, though, which could see Minnesota seek to replace him.

Cates will need a new contract, but the Wild will have money. Moreover, Cates should not command a massive payday like Minnesota's own restricted free agent Marco Rossi. Minnesota needs depth down the middle in the worst way. While not a gamebreaker, Cates is an intriguing option who could play an important role.