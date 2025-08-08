The Seattle Seahawks had some nice performances from some of their rookies against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there's a chance some of them might climb the depth chart. One of those players is Tory Horton, who had a good showing when he was on the field, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson

“Rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton continued to make his case to beat out Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the No. 3 receiver role. With Valdes-Scantling getting the night off along with several other veterans, Horton caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown pass from Drew Lock in the first half,” Henderson wrote.

Head coach Mike Macdonald was impressed with Horton after giving him props earlier in the week.

“Yeah, it was great,” Macdonald said. “Then to see him catch the punt was awesome, I’m not sure how long that return was, but that helped us there. Then obviously the touchdown and you just felt him out there in those situations, which was a continuation of what we’re seeing in practice. Great to see it in a game setting.”

If Horton can continue this level of play throughout the preseason and in camp, he could seriously find himself as an important part of the offense when the regular season starts.

Seahawks wide receiver depth taking shape

Macdonald has been raving about Horton, and he had good things to say about the rookie during practice.

“A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, ‘Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.’ He’s doing that. He’s making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let’s keep it rolling,” Macdonald said.

Horton has always been known for making plays, and that's what he did at Colorado State, where he had 167 receptions for 2,267 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

The Seahawks have a good group of wide receivers, with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way. Cooper is an experienced receiver who was once one of the best in the league, and Smith-Njigba showed flashes in his second season last year.

It will be a battle to see who takes the No. 3 spot, and it probably will be between Horton and Valdes-Scantling. With Sam Darnold under the helm, these receivers will have a chance to make plays, and the hope is that they find a rhythm early in the season.