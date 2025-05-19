The Montreal Canadiens made a major step forward in their rebuild in the 2024-25 season. They made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-2021 season, when they lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Vegas Golden Knights. Still, they were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals, a now the Canadiens focus moves to the offseason and upgrading their young roster.

The Canadiens will have plenty of opportunities to upgrade their young roster, led by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. They have extended Juraj Salfkovsky to join Suzuki and Caufield on the top line. Still, there is a need for depth on the second line. They have just four unrestricted free agents this year. Monreal is also projected to have almost $22 million in cap space this year. Further, the Canadiens have plenty of draft capital if they choose to use that for a trade.

The Canadiens let Joel Armia walk

Joel Armia is one of the few unrestricted free agents for the Montreal Canadiens. Armia played primarily on the fourth line for the Canadiens this year and would also play on the penalty kill. He was a vital piece to the penalty kill, which was in the top ten for the first time since their last playoff run. Still, he is expected to make a big payday in free agency. Last year, he brought in $3.4 million, but that is expected to move closer to the $5-$6 million marker, near the totals of Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher.

With Anderson and Gallagher already filling bottom-six spots and high costs, plus Armia turning 32 years old this year, the Canadiens will move on and focus on continued development for their youth. Owen Beck and Joshua Roy both were solid in the AHL this past year. They will be ready for NHL minutes in 2025. Further, Ivan Demidov is one of the top prospects in the system. Unless Montreal sheds other salaries, Armia will not be with the Canadiens next year.

The Canadiens draft a forward

Montreal is in a great position regarding draft capital. They will pick both the 16th and 17th in the first round of the draft this year, with the 16th pick coming from the Calgary Flames. Further, they have two second-round picks, three third-round picks, and two fourth-round picks. Montreal will use one of those early picks to add another top-six forward to join with Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovsky.

Montreal could use its picks to move up and grab an elite prospect, but there are also plenty of quality prospects to be had. With Joel Armia most likely moving on, Carter Bear would be a solid replacement. Armia never had top-end scoring potential, but Bear does. He scored 26 goals and 28 assists in just 31 games with the Everett Silvertips. Further, he would be a replacement down the road on the defensive end of the ice.

Another option is Lyden Lakovic. Lakovic did not have the same level of production as Bear this year, but he is 6-foot-4 and nearly 200 pounds. His size and speed, combined with a powerful shot, make him an enticing prospect. He is also a physical presence, something that Montreal is currently lacking with its prospects.

The Canadiens Trade for Trevor Zegras

The Canadiens have attempted to trade for Trevor Zegras before. They have the draft capital and other parts to make this trade happen now. Zegras has seen his production wane in the last two years. After scoring over 60 points in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, he has just 47 points in the last two years. Further, Zegras has played in just 88 games over the last two seasons. Zegras could be looking for a change of scenery, and Montreal is the perfect fit.

First, Zegras would fit comfortably on either the top line or the second line. He would add another playmaker to both lines. If he joins the top line, that gives Montreal a second line led by Juraj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky was fourth on the team in points this year and would combine with the young Demidov to form a powerful second line. Montreal would also still have Patrick Laine rounding out that line, giving two full lines for scoring capability.

Further, Zegras could join the second line with Demidov, giving two fast and young players with scoring options. Zegras is also only 24 years old, which fits with the Canadiens' young players model. Finally, Zegras was a teammate of Cole Caufield in the US Development Program. Reuniting with his friend could help revitalize his career, which has suffered in the last two seasons.