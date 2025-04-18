The Montreal Canadiens said all the right things before the season started, but it's worth wondering if they believed they'd claim a playoff spot. It's hard to go from the league's basement to the playoffs in one season, but Montreal found a way. There is usually a season in the middle of that path where the rebuilding team challenges for a spot but falls short.

However, the Canadiens decided at some point to make a run at the Stanley Cup this year, and they showed that by keeping their expiring contracts at the deadline and burning a year of Ivan Demidov's entry-level contract to give the roster some help.

It didn't come without some stress for the Canadiens' fan base. Montreal had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with four games remaining in the season, but after losing three straight, they needed at least a point in Game 82. The Canadiens defeated a lacklustre Carolina Hurricanes lineup to do it, but Carolina resting their stars didn't take away from the gravity of the situation. Montreal's young stars will get playoff experience earlier than expected, and it's a great sign for their future.

Canadiens' lack of experience will be a fatal flaw

The Canadiens' front office believed their team could be “in the mix” this season, but making the playoffs was a stretch. It wasn't that there was no belief in the group, but a rebuild is more of a slow burn than one extreme to the other. Kent Hughes and his colleagues hoped the team would play meaningful games down the stretch, which would prepare them all the more for their eventual contending window. However, the timeline changed when the Canadiens started piling up wins in bunches.

Montreal won't be unhappy that they made the playoffs, but you must wonder if the front office is worried about the exposure this will open up for the young roster. It'll be challenging for the fans to distinguish between being happy to be there and winning a Stanley Cup, and a first-round failure after all the hype will upset a portion of the fan base. The front office hopes this pressure won't be too much, too soon, for the Habs.

In the long run, it should only make them better. No one should expect the Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup this season, but it'd be nice to see them get a couple of wins and challenge the Washington Capitals in the first round. Washington hasn't looked good for weeks, and it might be the perfect matchup for Montreal. Sometimes it takes a couple of playoff appearances for a team to break through, and this year is just the first step in the Canadiens' march back to relevancy.

Ivan Demidov's ice time will be interesting

Demidov took the Bell Centre by storm on Monday night, recording two points in his NHL debut. The Russian newcomer played nearly 17 minutes in his first taste of North American action, and people started to have big dreams about his impact on the team. Demidov's issue in his first game was a lack of attention to detail in the defensive zone and an ugly backcheck that helped the Chicago Blackhawks go ahead by a goal in the third period. He is skilled enough offensively that Martin St. Louis could eventually look past some of his defensive deficiencies, but gaining the trust of his coach first should be the main priority.

Demidov felt the effects of those defensive shortcomings on Wednesday night when he played six and a half fewer minutes in the win over the Hurricanes. It might not have been all Demidov's fault, as his line wasn't as reliable. Demidov started with Alex Newhook and Joel Armia on Monday night, but Patrik Laine replaced Armia on Wednesday. Laine is notorious for his defensive shortcomings, and it was tough having those two players out together in defensive situations.

The conversation shifts to how much Demidov will play in the postseason. Fans are clamoring for him to get an opportunity on the first powerplay unit, but the coaching staff likes the group they have. It hasn't been as effective lately, but it would be tough to make that change at this point in the year. St. Louis will likely keep them together for now, and promoting Demidov could be a “break glass in case of emergency” situation.

Montreal will experience some growing pains over the next couple of weeks. However, we'll look back on this stretch when the Canadiens are playing for a Stanley Cup soon.