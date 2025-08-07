After a five-year hiatus from fighting on home soil, former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is set to headline UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro against Rafael Fiziev. The event, scheduled for October 11, 2025, at Farmasi Arena marks Oliveira’s much-anticipated return to Brazil, where he has long been one of the sport’s biggest stars.

RIO ARE YOU READY?? 🇧🇷@CharlesDoBronxs will fight in Brazil for the first time in over 5 YEARS in the #UFCRio main event against @RafaelFiziev! pic.twitter.com/S5aNZo1lW3 — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2025

A Homecoming Filled with High Stakes for Charles Oliveira

For Charles Oliveira, this bout is more than just a fight, it’s a homecoming. The Brazilian star last fought in his native country back in March 2020, and he returns amid a career-defining stretch. Fresh off a loss to Ilia Topuria this summer, Oliveira is eager to reassert himself as a top contender in the deeply competitive lightweight division. Known for his dynamic and aggressive style, especially his unparalleled submission game, the most in UFC history, Oliveira intends to use this main event as a platform to bounce back and secure another shot at the title in 2026.

I always enjoy watching Charles Oliveira guillotine Kevin Lee 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/C7UBPAqp8Q — Sobervated Brock 🥃 (Fan of Brock Lesnar) (@SobervatedConor) November 28, 2023

This UFC Fight Night marks the promotion’s first visit to Rio since UFC 301 in May 2024 and its first Fight Night event in the city since 2015, making the occasion special for both the promotion and the passionate Brazilian fanbase. Organizers are promising an electrifying atmosphere that will remind fight fans of why Rio remains one of MMA’s historic hotbeds.

Rafael Fiziev’s Opportunity to Rise

Opposite Oliveira stands Rafael Fiziev, a powerful striker who has recently halted a challenging three-fight losing skid with an impressive victory over Ignacio Bahamondes. Fiziev’s trajectory over the past year has been a testament to his resilience and evolving skill set, and he now has a significant opportunity to cement his status among the lightweight elite.

A win over Oliveira in this high-profile main event could catapult Fiziev into the top five rankings, positioning him as a serious title challenger in the division. The stakes for both fighters could hardly be higher: while Oliveira seeks redemption on home turf, Fiziev is hungry to prove he belongs at the championship level.

The Oliveira-Fiziev matchup features a classic clash of styles. Oliveira’s well-rounded skills and trademark grappling lethality will be tested against Fiziev’s precise and aggressive striking. Fans can expect a fast-paced, technically rich contest that showcases the best aspects of MMA.

UFC Rio Confirmed Bouts

Set for five rounds as the official main event, this fight promises to deliver drama and excitement. The winner will not only claim bragging rights in a major UFC event but also bolster their path towards title contention within the lightweight division.

With two of the division’s top contenders facing off in front of a fervent Brazilian crowd, UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio is shaping up to be one of the must-watch MMA events of the year.

Here are the confirmed bouts so far for this historical event:

Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev – Main Event

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen

Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita

This event underscores the UFC’s continued investment in Brazil as a critical market, celebrating its fighters and legendary venues. As Oliveira steps back into the octagon in his homeland, fans eagerly await possibly one of the most memorable nights in recent UFC history.

As the countdown to UFC Fight Night 261 continues, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Charles Oliveira and Rafael Fiziev. Oliveira’s return to Brazilian soil isn’t just a fight; it’s a statement, about his resilience, his passion, and his intent to reclaim his spot at the top of the lightweight division. For the Brazilian fans, this event is a chance to celebrate one of their own, a fighter whose name is etched deeply into the sport’s history.

Meanwhile, Fiziev arrives with everything to gain, eager to silence doubts and prove that his striking and heart can overcome one of MMA’s most formidable grapplers. Their contrasting styles, Oliveira’s grappling mastery against Fiziev’s striking precision, set the stage for an unforgettable clash that could redefine the trajectories of both athletes.

In the end, UFC Rio won’t just be another event; it will be a pivotal moment in MMA history. Whether it sparks Oliveira’s resurgence or launches Fiziev into the spotlight, fans should prepare for a thrilling night of elite competition and unforgettable moments in the heart of Brazil.