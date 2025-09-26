The Montreal Canadiens will be without defenseman David Reinbacher for the next month after he suffered an injury during the NHL preseason. The injury is a tough blow for the Canadiens as they prepare to sort out their blue line depth. Reinbacher entered training camp as an important piece, but now he must sit out at least four weeks. The setback leaves the Canadiens adjusting while they look for other players to fill the gap left by the first-round pick.

Reinbacher suffered a broken metacarpal bone, an injury that typically requires rest and protection before he can return to full activity. The Canadiens now face a delay in evaluating how Reinbacher fits into the lineup after his progress last season. The team planned to see him compete against NHL-level competition during the preseason, but the plan changes with his setback. A one-month absence sidelines him until the early part of the regular season, a crucial window for players trying to secure roles.

Le défenseur David Reinbacher (fracture de l’os métacarpien) ratera quatre semaines d’activité. Defenseman David Reinbacher (broken metacarpal bone) will be out for four weeks. pic.twitter.com/rYZ9X9Lx13 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 26, 2025

The Canadiens recognize how much they value David Reinbacher’s presence. At 20, he already shows maturity and skill beyond his years. His absence underscores the risk that comes with preseason games, where young players often push to prove themselves. While the injury does not count as long-term, it still affects how the Canadiens manage their defensive core. They lose development time, and the coaching staff must rely on others until Reinbacher returns.

This marks a disappointing turn for both the player and the franchise. Reinbacher had been looking to build confidence and gain momentum heading into the season. Instead, he must focus on recovery and rehabilitation. The Canadiens will continue their NHL preseason schedule. They know they will be doing so without one of their most promising young defensemen. The hope remains that David Reinbacher's injury will not linger beyond the initial timetable. If all goes well, he can return stronger once his finger has fully healed.