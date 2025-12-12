The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Denver Broncos this week, and this will be a big game against two top teams in the league. For the Packers, they are dealing with some injuries to some key players, and one of those players is running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks. He sat out against the Minnesota Vikings and played the next two games, but he noted that it was stiff against the Chicago Bears. Jacobs received an MRI, and the scan revealed that he was good, but the Packers have been cautious with him, sitting him out of practice the first two days of the week.

Head coach Matt LaFleur offered an update on Jacobs on the last day of their practice before the game, and he said that he would be on the field in a limited fashion.

“It sounds like he’s feeling pretty good,” LaFleur said via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Article Continues Below

The day before, Jacobs did not make any promises on whether he would play against the Broncos.

“It's just a build-up,” Jacobs said. “Like I said, I didn't get hit on it last game. But toward the second half of the game last week, it started to get stiff. Just running around, just casual swelling. So that's the main thing, just trying to get the fluid out of there.”

Jacobs has been a major key for the Packers' success this season, but they have been able to find success when he isn't on the field. Emmanuel Wilson has stepped in as the backup, and if Jacobs can't go, he'll get the boatload of carries in the backfield.

The hope is that Jacobs doesn't have to miss time, but the Packers should continue to be cautious with him, especially with just a few games left in the regular season.