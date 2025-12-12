Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans as he continues to recover from a heel injury. The Cardinals (3-10) will face the Texans (8-5) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the update Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is out Sunday vs. the Texans due to his heel injury.”

Harrison Jr., 23, is in his second NFL season after being selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has remained one of Arizona’s most productive playmakers, totaling 594 yards on 40 receptions with 69 targets, averaging 14.9 yards per catch and scoring four touchdowns across 10 games. He previously missed two games earlier this season after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

Cardinals rely on Michael Wilson vs. Texans amid Marvin Harrison Jr.’s continued absence

The wide receiver suffered the heel injury in Arizona’s Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that 20–17 defeat, he recorded six receptions for 69 yards on seven targets before exiting the game. Without him, the Cardinals have shifted their passing structure under quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Michael Wilson has stepped into the No. 1 role in Harrison Jr.’s absence. Over the three games without the second-year wideout, Wilson has produced 445 yards on 36 receptions with 49 targets, averaging 12.4 yards per catch and scoring two touchdowns. His strongest outing came in Week 14, when he posted 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions during a 45–17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brissett and Wilson now prepare to face a Texans defense that leads the league in total defense at 266.3 yards allowed per game. Houston also holds opponents to 172 passing yards per contest, the NFL’s third-best mark, and a league-low 16 points per game.

The Cardinals have not provided a timetable for Harrison Jr.’s return.