December 15 marks the date when most players who signed fresh contracts during the offseason become eligible to be traded. New York Knicks veterans Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Guerschon Yabusele will no longer have restrictions on their trade status.

League sources tell ClutchPoints that the Knicks have had exploratory discussions with two Western Conference teams about potential trades, with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo at the center of various proposals.

The Pelicans are off to a 4-22 start, with seventh-overall pick Jeremiah Fears getting comfortable as a starter and offseason acquisition Jordan Poole leading their bench. Once Dejounte Murray returns from the torn Achilles that has sidelined him thus far, Alvarado might be too luxurious a fourth-string guard for team governorship.

A move for Alvarado, reportedly making $4.5 million this season, would not have to hamstring the Knicks' cap sheet. A reunion with DiVincenzo, however, would be more complicated. His salary of almost $12 million necessitates New York trading away a package of more than just young players or recently-eligible veterans.

Why would the Timberwolves move DiVincenzo?

Article Continues Below

New York's interest in a reunion with its Villanova-educated playoff hero dates back to last season, when the team had some internal discussions about re-acquiring DiVincenzo. The sharpshooter played one season with the Knicks, setting franchise records for 3-pointers made in both a single game and season in that time.

Bringing the 3-point specialist back to Madison Square Garden, where he had a career year, could make sense for both sides. The Timberwolves, however, would need to agree to any trade bringing the Wildcats back together. One source familiar with the situation told ClutchPoints that Minnesota sent New York's front office several trade proposals, but that the sides did not come close to any agreement.

The Timberwolves are said to have some interest in the protected first-round pick the Knicks are owed by the Washington Wizards, according to league sources. That pick is protected if it ends up being any of the draft's first eight selections. However, the daunting second apron has made assets like these increasingly desirable as teams look for any way possible to duck severe tax penalties.

The Knicks are best off waiting about two weeks to make any trades for similar reasons, per Knicks Film School's Jeremy Cohen. Whether they make any moves or not comes down to their front office, led by team president Leon Rose. Amid a 17-7 start to the season, New York is in no imminent rush to strike a deal or make a star appear out of thin air.

If they think a trade is necessary for their playoff push, though, they still have some assets left to work with. Any changes will have to come before the February 5 trade deadline.