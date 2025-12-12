The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Maikel Garcia are in agreement on a five-year contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. The deal reportedly includes a sixth-year club option. It has yet to be announced how much money the contract will pay Garcia.

“BREAKING: Third baseman Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals are finalizing a five-year contract extension with a club option for a sixth year, sources tell ESPN. Garcia, 25, won a Gold Glove this year and will remain alongside Bobby Witt Jr. on the left side of the infield,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Royals want to build a contending ball club around shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Cementing their left side of the infield with Witt and Garcia for years to come could be a great move. Kansas City's roster still has room to improve, but the Royals now have their third baseman of the future.

Witt signed an 11-year contract extension worth over $288 million before the 2024 season. He does have multiple opt-outs beginning in 2031, but he's clearly the franchise player.

Part of building a contender means developing a strong core. Garcia is clearly part of the Royals core of players.

Garcia, 25, enjoyed a tremendous 2025 campaign — his third full season in the big leagues. He was selected to the first All-Star team of his career and also won a Gold Glove and finished 14th in American League MVP voting. Garcia ultimately recorded a .286/.351/.449 slash line to go along with 16 home runs, 39 doubles, 23 stolen bases and an overall .800 OPS.

He hits the ball at a consistent level, can run the bases well, and takes care of business at the hot corner. There's a lot to like about Garcia's game, and now he's being rewarded with a contract extension.