The Montreal Canadiens are contending for a Wild Card spot in a tightly contested Eastern Conference. However, their fortunes have not gone their way in recent days. The Habs have lost three consecutive games, with the most recent loss coming on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets. Unfortunately, things have gone from bad to worse with the recent Kaiden Guhle update.

Guhle underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a lacerated quad muscle, the Canadiens announced on social media. As a result, the Montreal defender will be out indefinitely. Guhle suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Jets. He lost his footing and fell awkwardly into the boards. He ended the game with 18 and a half minutes of total ice time.

Guhle signed a six-year contract extension with the Canadiens over the summer. The 21-year-old defenseman has emerged as a major part of Montreal's backend. In 2024-25, he has averaged north of 21 minutes per game. He has formed an incredible tandem with standout rookie Lane Hutson on the second pairing, as well.

How Canadiens will move forward without Kaiden Guhle

Replacing a top-four defenseman is a tall task for any team. However, the Canadiens do have some impressive depth on the blueline. The immediate move made on Wednesday was to recall Jayden Struble from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Struble has some experience in the NHL. He has played 26 games in the NHL this season, scoring two goals and five points. It is worth noting that he played a depth role during that run. Moreover, he needed to be called up soon either way. The Canadiens prospect was on a conditioning stint that was ending in quick order.

Montreal could give Struble a shot next to Hutson for their next contest. But there are other options the team can explore, as well. Top prospects Adam Engstrom and Logan Mailloux are candidates to receive a promotion in the wake of Kaiden Guhle's injury.

The Canadiens are facing tough competition in the East Wild Card race. Montreal is two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who hold the final Wild Card berth. They have to contend with upstart teams such as the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. And they also have to battle a veteran team in the Boston Bruins for playoff positioning.

The Canadiens have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to remain in postseason contention. Hopefully, Guhle can return to the team sooner rather than later and without any complications. The Habs are in action next on Thursday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild.