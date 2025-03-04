Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is in league of his own in franchise history.

The youngster became the fastest D-man in Canadiens history to reach 50 points on Monday evening, tallying an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. It was just his 63rd NHL game, which makes the feat even more impressive.

Chris Chelios previously held the record, reaching 50 points in 66 games. Hutson is also in the company of numerous legends in this category, with just 10 defensemen in NHL history reaching the 50-point mark before him. Those names include the likes of Brian Leetch, Harry Cameron, Cale Makar, and Nicklas Lidstrom.

Hutson was a second-round pick in 2022 but he's considered a rookie in 2024-25. He's well in the running for the Calder Trophy this season alongside Macklin Celebrini and Dustin Wolf, scoring four goals and supplying 44 assists in 61 appearances. He's third in points in the Canadiens roster behind only Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

The Canadiens actually have a shot at the playoffs and Hutson is a big reason for it. He's already proving to be one of the best offensive defensemen in the league, similar to Makar's trajectory over the last few years. Winning the Calder would definitely be a huge feat, but the No. 1 goal for Hutson and the Canadiens is to make the postseason.

As things stand, the Habs are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a 30-26-5 record. They've won five in a row but will face a tough task in their next game on Thursday as they face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Hutson had two helpers in Monday's win and has now tallied six points in his last four games.

At 21, this is just the start for Hutson. With this latest feat, it just goes to show how special of a player the Canadiens have. He should be a pillar for this franchise for many years to come.