With Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to improve next season and go on a deeper playoff run. However, there is an injury concern regarding one of Rodgers' backups with the regular season quickly approaching. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation on Tuesday.

While talking with reporters, Tomlin revealed that backup quarterback Will Howard is dealing with a hand injury, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. What's worse is that the 23-year-old quarterback suffered the injury on his throwing hand.

“I guess the big news is that Will Howard left (practice) with a hand injury that's being evaluated,” said Mike Tomlin… “I think (Howard's injury) came on an exchange from center, but I didn't have eyes on it. It was his right hand.”

Article Continues Below

More details regarding Howard's situation will likely come to fruition in the coming days. In the meantime, Rodgers and backups Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson will likely get the bulk of the work until the rookie quarterback can eventually return to action. Howard may have to receive an MRI, but the Steelers will announce that if that is the case.

Will Howard was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was initially projected to compete for the starting role with Rudolph. However, since signing Rodgers, that is no longer the case. Ideally, Howard avoids a serious injury, and he can spend his rookie year riding the bench and learning as much as he can from Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.

The preseason would be Howard's time to play, but his availability is now in question. We should expect to see Rudolph on the field in the preseason, along with Thompson, who is also on the roster for now. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin likely won't play Rodgers much, if at all, in the preseason.