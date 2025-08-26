The Montreal Canadiens have high hopes entering the 2025-26 NHL season. The Habs returned to the playoffs in 2025, facing the Washington Capitals in the first round. Patrik Laine, Nick Suzuki, and the rest, unfortunately, could not overcome Washington in the postseason. However, this team did give an incredible account of itself against the Capitals.

This summer has been defined by one move from the Habs. At the 2025 NHL Draft, the Canadiens acquired defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade with the New York Islanders. Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in this year's draft went to Long Island in the deal. Montreal is clearly looking to build upon its incredible 2024-25 campaign and contend in the Atlantic Division.

Montreal has tough competition facing them, though. The Canadiens play in potentially the toughest division in hockey. The two-time defending champion Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Toronto Maple Leafs all call the division home. Moreover, the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings are two intriguing teams looking to contend, as well.

The Habs are going for it, but if they stumble, they should be set up well to retool. It's not preferred, of course, but the Canadiens have some obvious trade candidates they can part with if things go south. Here are two Montreal skaters who could be on the trade market by the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Canadiens' Patrik Laine could draw trade interest

The Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine last summer hoping he would improve their scoring depth. After a brutal preseason injury, Laine made his season debut for the Habs in early December. He got off to an incredible start, scoring eight goals before the calendar flipped to 2025.

Laine's season was a bit of a give-and-take. The Finnish winger scored 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games. Across 82 games, this works out to a 31-goal, 51-point pace. This is certainly not a bad pace to play at. However, Laine scored 15 of his 20 goals on the power play. At even strength, he just wasn't that effective.

If the Canadiens struggle, Laine will likely attract trade interest from contending teams. His prowess on the man advantage will make him a target of teams looking to improve their unit. If he can find a bit more consistency, there's a very good chance he is one of the headline players at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Of course, this is entirely contingent on the Canadiens falling off in 2025-26.

Mike Matheson is entering a contract year

The Canadiens considered trading Mike Matheson at the deadline this past season. However, they did not find an offer to their liking. The veteran defenseman remained with the Habs. And he played a crucial role in their return to the postseason.

Matheson did not play to his incredible 2023-24 campaign, though this was expected. He finished with six goals and 31 points in 80 games this past season. He averaged more than 25 minutes a game for the second consecutive campaign, though.

Matheson is a bit of an interesting case for the Canadiens. If they're sellers, he is an obvious trade candidate as a pending free agent. However, he could be a candidate to move even if they aren't bad. Montreal has some young defensemen coming through their system. If Matheson can be moved to address another need, there's a chance he doesn't finish the season as a member of the Habs.