In one of the best games of the young college basketball season so far, BYU basketball came back from a 21-point halftime deficit to shock Clemson 67-64 at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

BYU came back to take a five-point lead late before Clemson stormed back to tie the game at 64 with five unanswered points in the final 20 seconds of regulation. However, Cougars point guard Robert Wright III drilled a game-winning 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to send Kevin Young's squad home as the victor.

ROBERT WRIGHT III WINS IT FOR BYU AT THE BUZZER TO CAP OFF A 22-POINT COMEBACK 🚨 What a finish at MSG!pic.twitter.com/4h9Wi23uEz — ClutchPoints CBB (@ClutchpointsCBB) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wright finished with 17 points after canning his third triple of the game to decide the contest. Freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa was the star of the show, finishing with 28 points (22 after halftime) while completely dominating on the offensive end during the final 20 minutes.

Article Continues Below

They say basketball is a game of runs, but this game took that to the extreme. After the two teams were neck-and-neck in the early going, Clemson ended the first half on a 21-0 run to take a 43-22 lead into the locker room. Dybantsa led BYU all the way back, showcasing why he is one of the top prospects for the upcoming NBA Draft with elite scoring and heady passing.

Wright's buzzer-beater atoned for his critical missed free throw that gave Clemson a chance to tie the game late, but nobody will be talking about that after he drilled one of the most clutch shots of the season to get BYU to 8-1. The Cougars will finish off their non-conference slate with a series of games against lesser opponents before getting Big 12 play underway in January.

On the other side, Clemson is still 7-3 as Brad Brownell tries to get his transfer-heavy team all on the right track together. This was an encouraging showing, even if the final result will be very disappointing. The Tigers will get back at it on Saturday against Mercer.