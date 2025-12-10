With Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, the Indianapolis Colts needed to find an answer at quarterback. They made the shocking decision to sign veteran Philip Rivers.

Rivers hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, ironically as a member of the Colts. Back then, Frank Reich was his head coach. As the quarterback prepares to re-enter the league, Reich has supreme confidence in his comeback attempt, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“If this report is true, then I'm all in,” Reich texted Rivers. “I have no doubt you can do it.”

The reports were true and now Rivers is a member of the Colts. He is technically signed with the practice squad and would seemingly need some reps before playing in a game. But with Riley Leonard battling a knee injury, there's a real chance Rivers is Indianapolis' starter come 2015.

Article Continues Below

In his last run as Colts starting quarterback, the now 44-year-old led Indianapolis to an 11-5 record while throwing for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Over his entire 17-year NFL career, Rivers has thrown for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and the 2013 Comeback Player of the Year.

Rivers will be delaying his clock for Hall of Fame enshrinement. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to play football once more. If he does step foot on the field, it would be one of the more improbable comebacks in NFL history. But it's not like the Colts brought him out of retirement to sit on the bench.

As Rivers prepares for his next chance at NFL life, Reich will be one of his biggest supporters.