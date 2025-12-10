It's tough to brush off a team that has a three-time MVP in it. But curiously, that's what's been happening to the Denver Nuggets, as some believe that they're not good enough compared to other teams in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 115-106, on Sunday. They improved to 17-6 and extended their franchise record with their 10th consecutive win on the road.

Denver coach David Adelman stressed that they're focusing on what they can control instead of listening to outside noise.

“I think we don't freak out as much as maybe the outside noise does. I know losing at home is never good. But winning on the road this many times is also very good,” said Adelman, as quoted by The Denver Post's Bennett Durando

“There's only one OKC (Oklahoma City Thunder) right now. Then there's us, (Los Angeles) Lakers, Houston (Rockets), San Antonio (Spurs), and you keep going.”

The extended absences of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun due to injuries have hurt the Nuggets' depth. But with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing out of their minds recently, Denver will always be in a position to win.

Murray scored 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting against the Hornets, while Jokic had a near triple-double of 28 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones have also stepped up, while Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas have provided stability off the bench.

The Nuggets, who lead the league in scoring with 125 points per game, will return to action on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.