The 2025 WNBA season has been quite eventful for the Indiana Fever. Indiana won the Commissioner's Cup and is ranked sixth in league standings despite playing more games without Caitlin Clark than with her. Could the excitement continue at the WNBA trade deadline?

There's always a possibility, but it does seem unlikely.

The Fever are not expected to make any significant moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline at 3PM ET.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports explained why the Fever will likely stick with their current roster for the rest of the season.

“Fever GM Amber Cox has done some excellent work on the waiver wire to boost the team's depth,” Maloney wrote. “Aari McDonald signed for the remainder of the season once DeWanna Bonner's departure was finalized, and Chloe Bibby did the same earlier this month. The Fever will be on the lookout for additional help, but any significant moves are probably unlikely. Bibby's arrival as a stretch forward filled their biggest need, and it would be hard to shake this group up right now.”

The additions of McDonald and Bibby give the Fever enough depth to not have to worry about the trade deadline.

Indiana added McDonald on a hardship contract after Clark's quad injury. The Fever have since signed McDonald to a rest-of-season contract. She has started almost every single game that Clark has missed this season.

That gives the Fever both McDonald and Sydney Colson at point guard, which is good enough until Clark returns.

Meanwhile, the Fever added Chloe Bibby on a seven-day contract back in July. Bibby fit right into Indiana's scheme, offering some immediate juice with her three-point shooting. She also shares the defensive DNA that head coach Stephanie White seeks in every player.

Just like McDonald, Indiana signed Bibby to a rest-of-season contract.

Indiana's good luck with signing players before the trade deadline is the biggest part of why they don't need to make a move on Thursday. Further, the Fever know they need to keep a roster spot open for Caitlin Clark.

Hopefully the Fever can continue stacking wins ahead of the WNBA playoffs this fall.

Next up for the Fever is a road trip to Phoenix to play the Mercury on Thursday night.

More Indiana Fever News
basketball player and broadcaster Nancy Lieberman arrives at Symphony Hall for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction with Caitlin Clark and Jeff Teague in the background
Nancy Lieberman claps back at Jeff Teague over Fever’s Caitlin Clark hateJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (not in uniform) celebrates from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Candace Parker drops ‘scary’ take on Caitlin Clark’s time away from FeverRishav Bhat ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham reveals why she got fined $1,500 for first podcast episodeJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Sophie Cunningham’s hilarious Paige Bueckers story will catch Wings fans’ attentionJoey Mistretta ·
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who was the latest to suffer from the ongoing WNBA sex toy toss, as she was nearly hit with a dildo during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s 5-word quip after nearly getting hit with sex toyAndrew Korpan ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham shares what DeWanna Bonner should have done before exitGuillermo Guajardo ·