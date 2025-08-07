The 2025 WNBA season has been quite eventful for the Indiana Fever. Indiana won the Commissioner's Cup and is ranked sixth in league standings despite playing more games without Caitlin Clark than with her. Could the excitement continue at the WNBA trade deadline?

There's always a possibility, but it does seem unlikely.

The Fever are not expected to make any significant moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline at 3PM ET.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports explained why the Fever will likely stick with their current roster for the rest of the season.

“Fever GM Amber Cox has done some excellent work on the waiver wire to boost the team's depth,” Maloney wrote. “Aari McDonald signed for the remainder of the season once DeWanna Bonner's departure was finalized, and Chloe Bibby did the same earlier this month. The Fever will be on the lookout for additional help, but any significant moves are probably unlikely. Bibby's arrival as a stretch forward filled their biggest need, and it would be hard to shake this group up right now.”

The additions of McDonald and Bibby give the Fever enough depth to not have to worry about the trade deadline.

Indiana added McDonald on a hardship contract after Clark's quad injury. The Fever have since signed McDonald to a rest-of-season contract. She has started almost every single game that Clark has missed this season.

That gives the Fever both McDonald and Sydney Colson at point guard, which is good enough until Clark returns.

Meanwhile, the Fever added Chloe Bibby on a seven-day contract back in July. Bibby fit right into Indiana's scheme, offering some immediate juice with her three-point shooting. She also shares the defensive DNA that head coach Stephanie White seeks in every player.

Just like McDonald, Indiana signed Bibby to a rest-of-season contract.

Indiana's good luck with signing players before the trade deadline is the biggest part of why they don't need to make a move on Thursday. Further, the Fever know they need to keep a roster spot open for Caitlin Clark.

Hopefully the Fever can continue stacking wins ahead of the WNBA playoffs this fall.

Next up for the Fever is a road trip to Phoenix to play the Mercury on Thursday night.