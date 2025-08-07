The Chicago Cubs salvaged their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Two different pitchers made history during the game for Chicago, helping secure the win. Andrew Kitteridge threw an immaculate inning, the 120th in major league history. But before him, Cubs starter Cade Horton continued a scoreless streak that puts him alone in history among Chicago rookies.

Cade Horton pushes his scoreless innings streak to 23.1 IP! The longest scoreless streak by a @Cubs rookie EVER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y0sVhexdkW — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

Horton's scoreless streak began on July 9 against the Minnesota Twins. He got the final two outs of his appearance in that game and has now put together four consecutive scoreless starts. Those innings brought his ERA down to 3.18 and bumped his record up to 6-3 on the season.

The Cubs' pitching staff has struggled this year with injuries, including Justin Steele's UCL injury. Unsung heroes Matthew Boyd and Horton have helped them win games and keep pace with the blistering hot Milwaukee Brewers. They did not add the impact starter they were looking for at the trade deadline, but Horton will help them forget about that.

The Cubs have a tough road trip coming up, as they head to St Louis and Toronto for three games each. They need to win those games, as the Brewers have opened up a four-game lead in the NL Central. Those two teams square off for four games starting on August 18th, which could determine the division.

When that time comes, the Cubs have to be within striking distance. That is easier said than done, as Milwaukee is 32-10 since June 15 and showing no signs of slowing down. With their questions in the starting rotation and Milwaukee's incredible surplus of pitching, it could be a lopsided division race.

The Cubs would not be in the position they are in without Cade Horton's incredible recent stretch. They are still behind in the division and need the rookie to keep it up.