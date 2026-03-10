The New York Islanders are pushing to make it back to the playoffs after missing out in 2024-25. Part of that push led the Islanders to make a blockbuster trade for Brayden Schenn.

Now, the former St. Louis Blues captain is returning to the Gateway to the West and dropping some shade while he is at it, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Schenn was asked, “When did he know it was time to waive his no-trade clause and move on from St. Louis?” according to Rutherford.

“Well, when (the Blues) ask you two times two years in a row, that’s when it makes sense,” Schenn said. “At some point, the organization doesn’t see you as part of the picture, and other teams want you, and it’s good to be wanted. They’re going in a different direction, and that’s the reality of it.”

Schenn is in the sixth season of an eight-year extension he signed with the Blues in 2019 and took effect for the 2020-21 season. He was part of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning Blues squad and was named the team captain in 2022. Last season, he had a full no-trade clause, which became a 15-team modified no-trade clause this year. Still, Schenn had been part of trade rumors for over a year.

Article Continues Below

Finally, the trade came, and the former Blue accepted it. Now, he will return to the Enterprise Center in Missouri less than a week after he was traded from St. Louis to New York.

While Schenn threw shade at his former team, his former teammate, Robert Thomas, has also spoken about Schenn returning, according to Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a tough night. Obviously, someone who was just so loved in St. Louis, a huge part of winning the first (Stanley) Cup ever in St. Louis, and he was a great leader, great captain. St. Louis, they loved him, and they’re going to show up and really celebrate him and show their appreciation for how much he did for the city and the team. Yeah, it’s definitely going to be an emotional night.”

The Islanders are 36-23-5 on the season, placing them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Puck drop between the Islanders and Blues is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.