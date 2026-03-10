The New York Yankees are currently busy winding down their spring training slate as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 MLB regular season. One of the standouts of spring training thus far has been outfielder Spencer Jones, who is one of the team's top prospects at the age of 24.

However, recently, it was announced that Jones was being optioned to Triple-A, and will not be on the Yankees' opening day roster this season.

Now, Jones himself is reacting to the news.

“The biggest thing that I've gotten out of this year is the feeling that I belong and I can compete, and I can do whatever to help the team win,” said Jones, per Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had a strong assessment of Jones' chances of eventually making his way up to the Major Leagues this year.

“He’s got a real chance to impact our club this year,” Boone said on Monday, per Joe Pantorno of AMNY. “… Reality is, he’s coming off a really strong season. I feel like he continues to make really solid adjustments. He came in here to spring and has represented really well and has performed. You see the signs of him continuing to get better.”

The Yankees boast an insanely talented outfield, led by superstar Aaron Judge, which certainly plays a role in the team's inability to place Jones on the main roster for the time being.

In any case, the Yankees' 2026 regular season is slated to get underway later this month.