Tarik Skubal made an appearance on the mound for Team USA in the 9-1 win over Great Britain on March 7. After playing just three innings, the Detroit Tigers star decided to leave the World Baseball Classic and prepare for the 2026 season. Manager AJ Hinch shares his reaction to Skubal's decision.

Ultimately, it was a tough decision for the 29-year-old ace. He seemed to want to keep playing, but given his contract situation and his desire to avoid a possible injury, Skubal just couldn't continue in the World Baseball Classic. Hinch supported Skubal's decision, claiming the Tigers would have been supportive no matter what Skubal chose to do, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“We're both supportive and happy that he's coming back,” said Hinch about Skubal. “But we would've supported whatever needed to happen to make him feel like he got a full experience in what he was after. He was in a really hard spot to try to please everybody in a world where criticism is easy. He should take no criticism because I think he did something incredible to be a part of it in the first place.”

In the three innings Tarik Skubal played against Great Britain, he recorded five strikeouts while allowing two hits and one earned run. It was a solid outing outside of the lead-off home run Skubal allowed to Great Britain's Nate Eaton. Luckily for Team USA, that was the only run Great Britain recorded in the contest.

Tarik Skubal, who is coming off back-to-back Cy Young Awards, will now continue playing in spring training with the Tigers. He will be playing the 2026 campaign on a one-year, $32 million deal after winning his arbitration hearing with the organization. He is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Tigers' star will aim for a possible third straight Cy Young. He looked great in 2025, recording what might be the best season of his career after posting a 2.21 ERA (career-best) and 0.891 WHIP (career-best) while totaling 241 strikeouts (career-best).