Saturday brought an offensive explosion for the New York Islanders. In their matchup against the visiting Nashville Predators, the Islanders scored seven goals en route to their 7-4 victory. The last goal, however, was the most unique. For just the second time in Islanders' history, a goalkeeper scored a goal. All-Star Ilya Sorokin did the honors for New York in the win, and the moment was captured for all to see on X, formerly Twitter.

“A GOALIE GOAL FROM ILYA SOROKIN!!” posted ABC7NY's Rob Taub on the social media platform.

It was an amazing feat for Sorokin. Even though the Preds had long since pulled their goalie off the ice, shooting from where Sorokin was and making it is a very rare happenstance. In a season where a lot of things have gone wrong for the superstar goaltender and his teammates, today's win showed that New York isn't out of the fight. The question is this: can the team considered to be a little brother to the New York Rangers, make a charge back into contention for the Stanley Cup? If Sorokin and his fellow Islanders have a say, then that is what will precisely happen.

Ilya Sorokin, Islanders still have shot at postseason glory

Currently, the Isles are five points out from the last Wild Card spot. Could be a tough hill to climb, but it's not impossible. This team has shown on many occasions to not count them out. Based on their current position in the standings, it's likely now or never. Can today's offensive output help spur New York to a comeback? UBS Arena has shown that it can very loud when its' home team is in the middle of a playoff race. Right now, they are still in it. In order to stay in it, the wins need to continue.

That starts with Sorokin. He's one of the best goalies in the world, but allowing four goals today, even in a win, is not ideal. Nevertheless, this is the second win in a row after four straight losses before. New York has had its' share of winning streaks lately. In fact, they came off a seven-game mark not too long ago.

With the NHL Trade Deadline less than a week away, can the Islanders' brass, led by GM Lou Lamoriello, get some reinforcements for an aging yet still talented team? Or will they fall short and head into a potential playoff run shorthanded? If their play lately as a team continues, then another postseason berth is certainly within reach.