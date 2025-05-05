The unofficial start to 2025 NHL Mock Draft season began a few months back. It usually begins around December once fans and pundits have a general idea of the contenders and pretenders. Fans have speculated as to where players such as Matthew Schaefer, James Hagens, and Michael Misa may land. On Monday night, though, the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery marked the start of mock draft season in the NHL.

The Islanders won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft through the NHL Draft Lottery. As a result, they will have their pick of the litter on June 27th when the first round of the draft begins. The Islanders initially had the 10th-highest odds to win the lottery before Monday night's draw.

Here is the official order of the first 16 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft:

New York Islanders (up from No. 10) San Jose Sharks (down from No. 1) Chicago Blackhawks (down from No. 2) Utah Hockey Club (up from No. 14) Nashville Predators (down from No. 3) Philadelphia Flyers (down from No. 4) Boston Bruins (down from No. 4) Seattle Kraken (down from No. 6) Buffalo Sabres (down from No. 7) Anaheim Ducks (down from No. 8) Pittsburgh Penguins (down from No. 9) New York Rangers (down from No. 11) (Pick protected 1-13) Detroit Red Wings (down from No. 12) Columbus Blue Jackets (down from No. 13) Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens (via CGY)

Will the Islanders draft Matthew Schaefer No. 1 at the 2025 NHL Draft?

Like recent seasons, the draft has a consensus top player in the class. Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer emerged throughout the season as the favorite to go first overall. However, unlike previous years, there is a possibility he is not the first player off the board in late June.

Many teams at the top of the draft are in need of a top line center. This draft is dominated by potentially elite centers. Hagens, Misa, Anton Frondell, and Roger McQueen are a few players who could fill this role. The Islanders are certainly no different in their need for a first line anchor.

However, New York could also use a potential first pairing defenseman. Moreover, there is a drop off between Schaefer and the next best defenseman in this class. This is not to say the blueline class is weak by any means. But Schaefer is the clear cut top rearguard and he stands on his own in this regard.

New York has an intriguing decision to make in a few months' time. Schaefer is a very tantalizing player for any team to build their blueline around. However, positional need could win out in the end. Only time will tell what the Islanders will do once they are on the clock in late June.