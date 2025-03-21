The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is now over and done with. Fans saw a ton of movement, especially on trade deadline day. This year's deadline shuffled the deck a bit when it comes to the 2025 NHL Draft. And now that the dust has settled on the deadline, it's time for ClutchPoints to present its fourth 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

The NHL Draft Lottery portion of this mock draft is determined by a lottery simulation done on Tankathon. This simulation was run on late Thursday night. The remainder of the first round order is determined by the order shown on Tankathon. Without further ado, here are our latest predictions for how the 2025 NHL Draft could turn out.

Previous mocks: 2025 NHL Mock Draft 1.0, 2025 NHL Mock Draft 2.0, 2025 NHL Mock Draft 3.0

1. Nashville Predators – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Nashville Predators won our 2025 NHL Mock Draft Lottery and pick first overall as a result. The Predators certainly need to improve their center depth this offseason. However, Matthew Schaefer has proven himself to be the best player in the class. He is a future first-pairing defenseman and could become a star in short order.

2. Philadelphia Flyers – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The true debate in this class is the second overall pick. There are three players with a clear case to go behind Schaefer in this draft. Here, the Philadelphia Flyers take Saginaw Spirit star Michael Misa. Misa is having the greatest individual season in Spirit history. And he has a Memorial Cup to his name. The Flyers traded Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames earlier this season. They replace him with a potentially elite top-line center with this pick.

3. San Jose Sharks – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks have seen some progress from their star rookies this season. However, they remain a few seasons away from truly contending for a postseason spot. The Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith with top-three selections in each of the last two seasons. Here, they add the best winger in the 2025 NHL Draft class. Having a top six of Celebrini, Smith, and Porter Martone will give opposing defenses nightmares for years to come.

4. Chicago Blackhawks – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The Chicago Blackhawks are up now in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Chicago has Connor Bedard to build around as its main building block. However, they could certainly use another high-potential forward in its system. The Blackhawks drafted Artyom Levshunov over a forward such as Ivan Demidov in the draft last year. Here, Chicago takes the player many expected to be the first overall pick in this draft heading into the season. Hagens is a game-breaking forward who could form one of the best 1-2 punches in the league with Bedard.

5. Buffalo Sabres – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Buffalo Sabres have had a massively disappointing season. As a result, they will likely pick within the top seven in this draft. With this pick, Buffalo nabs a potential top-six center. Anton Frondell is a high-end puck handler who plays with strength and power. He is engaged through all three zones and can play down the middle or on the wing. He projects best as a center, which could be of use after the Sabres traded Dylan Cozens to the Ottawa Senators at the NHL Trade Deadline.

6. Seattle Kraken – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Seattle Kraken have not drafted a defenseman in the first round since their entry into the league. However, a prospect the caliber of Caleb Desnoyers is hard for them to pass on. The Wildcats star has firmly established himself as a potential top-five talent in this class. He is a competitive center with incredible defensive commitment. He has enough playmaking skills to make him dangerous, even if he isn't the best individual facilitator. However, the upside here is incredible, and he could be a fundamental building block for Seattle moving forward.

7. Pittsburgh Penguins – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

There are always high-rising prospects in each class, and the 2025 NHL Draft is certainly no different. However, no prospect has enjoyed the sort of rise Radim Mrtka has. The Czechian defender made a midseason move from his native country to the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. Mrtka has been nothing short of exceptional in the WHL. He is an active defender who can lead the team in transition, join the rush, and quarterback a power play. His skating is also impressive for his size. Mrtka has incredible upside, which lands him with the Pittsburgh Penguins in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

8. Anaheim Ducks – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

At one point, Roger McQueen was a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, a back injury kept the Wheat Kings star out for multiple months. He has returned recently and has shown the offensive ability many saw before the injury. On talent and pedigree alone, McQueen is a top-five player in the class. However, the back injury is going to sink his stock a bit. The Anaheim Ducks take him in this NHL Mock Draft thanks to his promising play in his return this season.

9. Boston Bruins – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers as well as Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL Trade Deadline. It's a new era in Boston, and having a top-10 pick certainly signifies that. The Bruins address their biggest need by drafting a center with this selection. Jake O'Brien is similar to Radim Mrtka in the sense that his stock has risen exponentially as of late. The Bulldogs star plays with finesse and possesses high-end passing ability. Though he lacks a physical element, he is a competitive player who could fit in well in the Bruins system.

10. Detroit Red Wings – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

There is no team in the NHL who loves European players — specifically Swedish players — more than the Detroit Red Wings. Lucas Raymond is currently one of the best young players in the league. And he could be joined by Victor Eklund soon. Eklund — who's younger brother William plays for the San Jose Sharks — is one of the more competitive players in the class. Despite lacking size, he is not afraid to gain inside leverage and uses his skill to make plays in the offensive zone. He could be a very effective middle-six winger for Detroit down the line.

11. New York Rangers – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The New York Rangers traded their first-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks back in January. That pick has since been traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, New York retains the pick in this NHL Mock Draft because it falls within the top 13. With this selection, the Rangers draft perhaps the best left-shot defensemen in this class. He is strong and powerful as a skater who flashes some impressive offensive ability. There are some questions about his ability to quarterback a power play. But Smith has a ton of upside. The Rangers traded Ryan Lindgren, and K'Andre Miller's future is up in the air, so adding a high-potential left-shot defender makes sense.

12. Utah Hockey Club – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Utah Hockey Club could go in a number of directions here. They could go with one of the potential first-round goaltenders, for instance. However, the board falls in a way that allows them to add a heart and soul player to their defense. Kashawn Aitcheson plays the game with relentless confidence and aggression. He is an active communicator on the ice, as well. Aitcheson throws the body, blocks any shot that comes his way, and always looks to set the tone. He could be a valuable top-four defenseman down the line.

13. Columbus Blue Jackets – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are competing for a playoff spot at this time. In this NHL Mock Draft, they continue to add to their impressive collection of young talent with Carter Bear. Bear is a dynamic offensive force for one of the best teams in the WHL. He can win with skill and pure work ethic, and he can contribute to both special teams units. The Blue Jackets could use some wing depth, and Bear brings middle-six upside at this spot.

14. New York Islanders – Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The New York Islanders need to inject their prospect pipeline with talent at all positions. Here, they address the position in need of depth the most. Ivan Ryabkin made a midseason move to the Muskegon Lumberjacks and has played well despite a suspension for slew footing. He has a fantastic combination of offensive skill and physicality. However, he may be the most polarizing prospect in this class. In fact, some believe Ryabkin is a second-round talent. This feels a bit harsh, and a mid-first-round spot is a good place for him to go in this NHL Mock Draft.

15. St. Louis Blues – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The St. Louis Blues could certainly use defensive depth, especially on the left side. However, they could also go for the best player available. And the best player available at this time is Cameron Schmidt. Schmidt has risen through the ranks in the 2025 NHL Draft as an offensive force for the Vancouver Giants. He is a high-end skater with great puck handling skill and a lethal shot. His shot selection, playmaking, and body language aren't the best, but the upside is there. And the Blues could use his natural goal-scoring ability.

16. Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Montreal Canadiens have the unique ability to control the middle of the first round here with two consecutive picks. The Canadiens got this pick from the Flames in the Sean Monahan trade a few years ago. They take Brady Martin, a center whose stock has settled nicely in the mid-first round as of late. The Greyhounds star is a strong, competitive player who has been trusted in all situations this season. He isn't the most skilled player, nor is his skating particularly strong. But he can become a versatile playmaker with crucial play driving skill at the NHL level.

17. Montreal Canadiens – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Canadiens are back up, and they do what they love to do most: draft high-upside French Canadian players. Justin Carbonneau is another natural goal scorer who can generate shots all over the offensive zone. He is not exactly a star defensively, which has hurt his draft stock a bit. In saying this, he could go higher in the 2025 NHL Draft, thanks to his potential as a power forward at the next level. Carbonneau should be productive in the NHL no matter where he goes.

18. Vancouver Canucks – Logan Hensler, RD, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Logan Hensler entered the season as a potential top-10 pick. And to be fair, there is still a chance he finds his way up there. However, Hensler is extremely raw as a prospect. The upside is clearly there. He is very athletic for his size and has smooth skating ability. The issue with the Wisconsin product is that he doesn't fit one particular mold. His offensive skills is good, but nothing special. His defensive ability is sound, but nothing that jumps out at you. In the end, he flashes enough skill to me that he could become a solid two-way defender at the next level. If everything comes together, this is an all-situations right-shot defenseman on the second pairing.

19. Ottawa Senators – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Ottawa Senators have not drafted a forward in the first round since 2021, when they picked Tyler Boucher. The Senators could certainly continue that trend if they wanted. However, a player such as Malcolm Spence is hard for them to pass on here. Spence is one of the hardest-working players in this class who can annoy opponents like few others. In saying that, he rarely crosses the line. The Otters star flashes offensive promise, as well, but there are questions over how his offense will transfer to the NHL. He could round out as an offensively productive middle-six winger when things are said and done.

20. Calgary Flames (via NJD) – Jack Murtagh, LW, USNTDP

The Flames received this pick in the Jacob Markstrom trade with the New Jersey Devils this past offseason. Here, Calgary adds to its wing depth with American winger Jack Murtagh. Murtagh has risen a bit through the NHL Draft process but is likely a late first-round pick still. He has shown the ability to drive player, as fans saw during the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge back in November. The American winger has a deceptive shot that may already be NHL caliber. His one-timer is especially lethal. And he is a strong skater. The Flames could certainly use a player with Murtagh's skill set.

21. Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild to acquire this pick earlier this season. After trading Jiricek, adding a right-shot defenseman makes a ton of sense. Fiddler shined at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer and has become a massive minutes eater with the Edmonton Oil Kings this season. His offense was especially promising at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, though there are questions over how much of his offensive skill is translatable. He truly shines in the defensive end when he defends the rush and prevents plays from progressing too far. If the offense is legit, he is a second-pairing defenseman no question.

22. Los Angeles Kings – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Los Angeles Kings have a promising goalie prospect in Eric Portillo. However, he is 24 years old, which creates some questions about how much he will improve down the line. Joshua Ravensbergen has had a bit of a disappointing season in 2024-25. But the Cougars puck-stopper reads the play well and can make difficult saves in the crease. He has the ability to be a long-term starting goalie at the NHL level, and the Kings make a lot of sense as a landing spot.

23. Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

It's a bit rare these days to see two goalies go in the first round of the NHL Draft. In fact, it's happened just once this decade (2021). However, it could certainly happen should the board fall this way. The Flyers do not have a young, high-potential goalie in their system. Jack Ivankovic could be that sort of prospect. He is on the smaller side, but the Steelheads star is extremely competitive, with strong puck-playing skills and the athletic ability to make difficult saves. The Flyers could land a future long-term starting netminder with this pick.

24. Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Lynden Lakovic could certainly go higher than this in the 2025 NHL Draft. He showed a lot of ability as an offensive talent at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, and his stock hasn't necessarily dropped. In saying this, it also hasn't risen, which has caused him to slip down boards. Lakovic brings incredible size with an impressive shot and good stick handling. He could be a bit of a steal if he lasts this long in the first round.

25. Nashville Predators (via TBL) – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Nashville Predators acquired this pick in the Tanner Jeannot trade back in 2023. They drafted the best player in this NHL Mock Draft with the first overall pick. Here, they take an intriguing player at the position in which they need depth the most. Cole Reschny could find himself becoming a mid-first-round pick in June. He is a high-skill, competitive player who can drive play and generate scoring chances. He lacks size, but Reschny plays more physically than his frame may suggest. There is a lot to like about the Royals star.

26. Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Blackhawks double up on the center position with Cullen Potter. He is the best skater in his age group. His speed is his best asset, as he can blaze by defenders and create opportunities in the offensive zone. Potter's shot is rather underrated, and the Sun Devils forward has shown the ability to finish plays against tough opponents. He is very similar to Frank Nazar, who the Blackhawks drafted 13th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Nazar has shown his ability at the NHL level, and Potter should do the same down the line.

27. Carolina Hurricanes – Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Benjamin Kindel is a high-rising prospect and could very well find himself going late first-round in the 2025 NHL Draft. He is one of the most productive players in the junior ranks this season. And he has found a lot of success at even strength. He is a hard-working player with impressive skill and hockey IQ. The Hitmen star isn't exactly a power forward, but he competes well enough. His best asset is a slick wrist shot that can catch goalies off guard if they aren't dialed in. He could be a very intriguing player at the NHL level if his development is handled correctly.

28. San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks traded Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund to the Dallas Stars for this pick. The Sharks take a chance on an undersized defenseman who may also be a bit underrated. Cameron Reid has impressive offensive ability, scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace in the OHL. He is a good skater who uses his footwork to help him at both ends of the ice. Some see a two-way defender here, but Reid is likely to be more offensively inclined at the next level.

29. Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Flames received this pick in the Matthew Tkachuk trade with the Florida Panthers back in 2022. Milton Gastrin has proven to be a leader on the international stage, serving as captain of his age group. He has shown incredible offensive ability — such as an eight-point game against Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — but he does not project as an offensively inclined center at the next level. Gastrin is likely a third-line center in a shutdown role. Though if his offense does come around, he could play up the lineup as needed.

30. Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds

The Predators continue adding center depth as we near the end of this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Braeden Cootes has seen his stock rise and drop a bit over the last few months. Cootes could very well sneak into the back end of the first round as a result. The Thunderbirds star has been trusted in all situations but has thrived offensively. He is more of a playmaker than a scorer, but there is something there. He could provide scoring punch to a third-line in need of a spark down the line.

31. Winnipeg Jets – Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne is another prospect whose stock is rising at this time. The Boston University product has shown some impressive skating ability, though he isn't an elite skater by any means. He handles the puck well and plays with poise in all situations. He could stand to make better decisions with the puck, but he has some better potential than one may see at first glance. The Jets could lose Neal Pionk this summer, so adding young talent to the blueline is something they should start prioritizing.

32. Washington Capitals – Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

We have now reached the end of the 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Washington Capitals could go in a number of directions. With this pick, they take an intriguing center to give them further depth. Adam Benak is one of the smallest players in the draft, standing just barely over 5'7″ tall. However, he is also one of the best skaters in the class. This, along with his skill and hockey IQ, make him an effective player on the ice. He plays with poise and confidence, as well. If the Capitals are willing to take a chance on an undersized player, they could get a bit of a gem here with Benak.