The US Women's National Team (USWNT) is on the cusp of yet another international championship win after taking down every opponent faced throughout the SheBelieves Cup. The team sits at the top of the leaderboard with six points, and only Colombia stands between it and the title.

Team USA topped Team Canada 1-0 on Wednesday, recording its seventh-straight shutout dating back to October 2025. The US also beat Argentina 2-0 on Sunday en route to the title match. Head coach Emma Hayes has been tinkering with her lineup as she prepares to select a squad for the Women's World Cup, and she has seemingly found her winning combination of players.

“I always rewind back to the Olympics — I felt really clear about 14 players,” Hayes said after the win over Canada. “The gap was much bigger in terms of experience. If the Olympics were tomorrow, I think we're in a better place.”

The @USWNT takes down Canada and sits one win away from being 2026 SheBelieves Cup Champions 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J7ppGF4Z9H — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 5, 2026

Ahead of the final showdown with the Colombian national team, Hayes revealed in an interview that she's expecting a lot from the USWNT after the amount of growth the squad has shown in international play.

“When you're teaching so much variation in play, and you see it played out against the higher level opponent every time — it's one thing to do it against Argentina, it's another to do it [against] Canada — of course I'm going to want the challenge to do it against Colombia, and of course I want it against Japan. The part I love about my job is that. And I could see that they really started to understand both sides of the ball, their roles and responsibilities, and more importantly, they're getting better at recognizing it's not coach-led,” Hayes said.

“If they're seeing something, they're saying something, they're adapting to it,” Hayes added. “This is, for me, the best part.”

Emma Hayes expects the USWNT to continue to grow in their final SheBelieves Cup match vs. Colombia on Saturday 📈 pic.twitter.com/qweU3ZjM8Y — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2026

Hayes will have one last chance to test her roster in the SheBelieves Cup when the USWNT and Colombia take the pitch on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. The championship game will also feature a retirement celebration for World Cup and Olympic champion Tobin Heath, hosted in her home state of New Jersey.