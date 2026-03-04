The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is finally upon us. Teams across the NHL have about two days left to fortify their rosters for the upcoming stretch run. We have seen some massive deals so far. Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild early in the season, while Artemi Panarin was moved to the Los Angeles Kings before the NHL's Olympic break.

Action has been a bit quiet leading up to the deadline itself. The Edmonton Oilers traded for Connor Murphy in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. And more recently, the Minnesota Wild acquired Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators, who also traded Cole Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights. Outside of these moves, it has been a bit of a waiting game for teams across the NHL.

All of that will certainly be changing soon. The NHL Trade Deadline has a way of putting pressure on front offices to go big or go home, and the fireworks should be starting in earnest rather soon. Follow along with ClutchPoints as we track every single move and rumor from the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

2026 NHL trade deadline tracker

Pettersson staying put? Jason Patt · 24 minutes ago While there are teams interested in Elias Pettersson, Pierre LeBrun believes the Canucks veteran will not be traded ahead of the deadline. LeBrun believes Pettersson's contract is just too problematic to move right now.

What's up with Tyler Myers? Jason Patt · 29 minutes ago The Red Wings would like to trade for Tyler Myers, but the Canucks defenseman has shown a resistance to going there. However, Pierre LeBrun says a trade between these two teams could still happen. Myers is being patient as he surveys the landscape before the deadline.

Mixed Jordan Binnington trade signals Jason Patt · 33 minutes ago The Blues are obvious sellers at the trade deadline, and NHL Network's Brian Lawton reports a trade of goalie Jordan Binnington is a "foregone conclusion." However, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford says a deal is more likely in the offseason. Binnington does have a 16 team no-trade list.

Islanders-Canucks trade? Jason Patt · 39 minutes ago There are "serious" trade discussions between the Islanders and Canucks about a Conor Garland trade, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.