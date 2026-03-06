Kristaps Porzingis has played just one game for the Golden State Warriors since being traded to the club from the Atlanta Hawks. After missing the last six games with what's being called a mysterious illness, Porzingis gets an inspiring update regarding his situation.

Reports indicate that the 30-year-old big man was upgraded to questionable on the latest injury report, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN. He is not guaranteed to play on Saturday against the Thunder, but this is a great first step in the right direction. Seth Curry, Will Richard, and De'Anthony Melton are all listed as questionable as well.

“Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry have been upgraded to questionable tomorrow night in Oklahoma City for the Warriors. Both have a chance to return after getting through recent court work. Will Richard and De’Anthony Melton also questionable.”

The 10-year veteran has only played in 18 total games so far this season (17 with the Hawks, one with the Warriors). In those 18 contests, Porzingis is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He also owns a 46.1% field goal percentage while shooting 36.3% from beyond the three-point line.

He's missed a large chunk of the season due to a lingering illness that was initially believed to be Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). In February, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr claimed that Porzingis actually does not have POTS. But Kerr quickly walked back those comments, making the whole situation a bit confusing. Either way, Kristaps Porzingis has still been dealing with a mysterious illness for several weeks.

The Warriors-Thunder game doesn't tip off on Saturday until 8:30 p.m. EST. So, Golden State will have most of the day to evaluate and make a final decision on Porzingis' status.