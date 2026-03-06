It's been a wild offseason for the Chicago Bears. They are all in on trying to make sure that Caleb Williams has an elite center to protect him. After Drew Dalman suddenly retired, the Bears needed to find a replacement for him. They wasted no time trading for one.

“The Patriots, who signed Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal last year, have now flipped him to the Bears for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Bradbury started all 17 games in New England, helping their run to the Super Bowl.”

According to Ian Rappoport, the trade cannot be processed until the new season begins on March 11.

The Patriots trading away Bradbury is surprising, as he was a part of a Super Bowl run; however, his PFF grade was 60, 30th among 40 starting centers. New England probably feels that they can get better value in the draft. PFF grades do not tell the entire story, of course, and the Bears believe he can be someone who can be a veteran presence for Caleb Williams.

March 11 is the start of NFL free agency, and the Bears have already made many moves. They traded away receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills and have cut linebacker Temaine Edmunds. This team made a special playoff run last season, but they are not settling for that and hope they can build an even stronger roster this offseason.

The Bears have been rumored to be interested in defensive end Maxx Crosby. The latest rumors about Crosby may be the biggest of the offseason, as he is one of the best defensive players in the sport. It may be time for him to leave Las Vegas.