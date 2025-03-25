The New York Islanders are on the cusp of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. They entered play Monday just two points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final Wild Card spot in the East. Every point counts, especially when the Islanders faced the Columbus Blue Jackets, a fellow Wild Card contender, on Monday. As a result, the team rejoiced when Kyle Palmieri appeared to score with less than 10 seconds remaining to give his team the lead.

However, it was not to be. An on-ice official immediately waived the goal off. Commentators initially believed the goal was waived off for a high-stick. This was not the case. Instead, the referee disallowed the goal due to goaltender interference. The on-ice call stood after video review.

After the game, head coach Patrick Roy spoke with the media. Not one to shy away from controversy, the Islanders head coach went off on the officiating, suggesting the league is too cowardly to overturn calls. “If Toronto is afraid to overturn calls on the ice, we don’t need Toronto,” Roy said, via The Athletic's Arthur Staple.

Islanders' Kyle Palmieri drops NSFW reaction to overturned goal

The Blue Jackets and Islanders went to overtime on Monday after the goal was disallowed. Columbus and New York fought for that crucial second point, but overtime was not enough. These teams went to a shootout, where Adam Fantilli won the contest for the Blue Jackets.

After the game, Palmieri had a chance to give his side of the story. He went on to call the incident “f*****g embarrassing,” according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post. The Islanders forward also said the ref seemed to jump at the opportunity to waive off this goal.

“He said there was contact initiated in the crease and I guess the goalie needs five minutes to get reset and ready for the shot. It looked like he couldn’t wait to wave it off,” Palmieri said, via Sears.

The Islanders have fallen to a record of 32-28-10 on the 2024-25 campaign. And this loss will likely sting for some time, given the circumstances. However, they did gain a point on the Canadiens, which is worth something. New York is off for the next two days before returning to action on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.